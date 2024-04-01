Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 20

can ret get some buffs ? my shiny glowing button is not doing enough damage
Fix the Augvoker hooks or whatever the heck those are called, and BM Hunters are exactly where they belong every - single - patch! It's rather pathetic they are even below the so called "Support" spec.
It's funny how the patch started, with Havoc and BM being on top, and look where they are now.
The comments on these are hilarious, were seeing about a 6% disparity (ignoring aug and sub because they have good timings) between the highest and lowest performing specs lol. How much *!@#ing closer can these reasonably be with reworks being in and out of the rotation. This is as close to perfect as we can get, if there had to be something to &*!@# about balance wise it would 100% be every m+ tank being miles below vdh, and brew/pwar being even further below ppal/bear.
Affliction Warlock - 520This week -finally- we will see the last hero talents with Affliction being reworked for sure 1000%
nothing beats having good tuning with a crap talent tree..... Dk rework wen?
Lets be real ppl just playing w/e spec to see if it can parse now since baiscally xpac over
Got tired of all the hunter nerfs. and bm hunter hateThen made the choice 2 months ago and closed my wow.And can feel that it was the best decision I ever made.After 17 years, it's time to move on hehehestill following what is happening, even though I am 100% stopped :)