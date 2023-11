Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 2

Beast Mastery Hunters have had a very solid performance in the first few weeks of raiding. A minor redesign of a few talents, a very solid tier set and the introduction of a proper cooldown in Call of the Wild has tremendously improved our performance compared to the previous tier. These changes have also made us a viable target for Power Infusion , which helps us look impressive on logs, although we're nottop choice. Thanks to Bloody Frenzy , we have had a notably solid performance on burst AoE encounters such as Larodar, Keeper of the Flame and Tindral Sageswift , which suit us very well. While we're mostly carried by our damage profile at the moment, Hunter's Mark helps shore up our otherwise lacking raid utility.On the topic of Augmentation Evokers, there have been and still are some flaws with how damage is being reattributed to the Evokers. For instance, the Kill Command s from our 4-set bonus Hunter Beast Mastery 10.2 Class Set 4pc does still not get properly re-attributed, and the re-attribution to Beast Cleave and Kill Cleave is also imperfect and can break for the remainder of a raid night or Mythic+ key if the Hunter pets ever die. This means that while Beast Mastery is likely a very strong spec at the moment, our damage is still slightly overestimated in logs. Beast Mastery Hunters also tend to have strong performances early on in tiers when people are still learning the encounters. We generally drop off a little when other classes get more comfortable with the raid.

Arcane is performing exceptionally well in Heroic right now; there are a few reasons why that people should consider before forming a reaction to this. Between a solid profile and very fast gearing benefits, Arcane is running out of the gate ahead of a lot of other specs. However for reasons we'll review, I do think that this will be reigned in naturally without much, if any, tuning changes to fights or classes.First, this raid's design is extremely favorable for Arcane's damage profile. There are multiple vulnerabilities or empowerment buffs which pair well with cooldowns like Arcane Surge and Touch of the Magi , especially important on Gnarlroot 's Uprooted Agony and Smolderon 's Ignited Essence . There are multiple bosses which have adds up for a short period that can either be leveraged for funnel utilizing Resonance , or just bursted down before others can, this is particularly important on every fight with adds in it. There are also a lot of downtimes, Fyrakk 's phase transition despawning for seconds, Tindral Sageswift 's flight intermissions, Council of Dreams 's Polymorph Bomb forcing you to be a duck, and Gnarlroot 's root burning intermission boss damage reduction to name a few. Arcane does a very efficient job leveraging these types of situations. And on fights where Arcane doesn't really have an optimal toolkit, like Volcoross , the fight timings are so short that they basically mean Arcane gets one huge lusted cooldown usage followed by one lesser cooldown usage. In short a lot of the fight timings and styles are just right for Arcane to perform well on overall for many guilds at the moment.Secondly, Arcane's 2-set and 4-set bonuses from Wayward Chronomancer's Clockwork are very potent, especially in cleave situations which, like we discussed above, is very prevalent this tier. They are potent enough to give Arcane an edge in gearing as the bonus contained quite a bit of the power Arcane was tuned around having this tier. I do expect this power disparity to level out a bit as people get optimal gearing and the other Mage specs to fair more evenly with each other (or even beat Arcane out in a few fights). Having an early boost in power relative to other options can often sway the decision making people make on spec choices early on.Third, and perhaps most importantly, community perception. Arcane has been a top progression choice for the world first race and other Mage's looking to push PvE and PvP content early in the tier for all three tiers in Dragonflight and two of the three of the raids in Shadowlands. When people see Imfiredup and Gingi run Arcane for every fight, they gravitate towards that judgment and the people who are left playing other specs are often the people who care less about optimization. For top tier players this choice weights a lot of things for early progression, and early jumps in power are definitely one of them. However, this choice may or may not be justified for each individual player who makes the decision to 'pick a spec' for a fight, but it's how many people are measured on if they're playing the 'right spec' or not.Overall, Arcane is a solid spec with good tools for raiding, I don't expect it to remain the top Mage spec on every boss; as of writing this, Frost is already showing promise on Larodar, Keeper of the Flame and Council of Dreams on Mythic difficulty. I think a lot of Mythic raiders also understand that Melee are very good this tier as well as other Ranged DPS that are perhaps doing better than Mages and I believe a lot of Fire and Frost mages will prove that their specs are viable or very valuable as the tier progresses.