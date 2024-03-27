This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 19
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Amirdrassil during the week of March 19th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 3.
Mythic Amirdrassil Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of March 19th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 3, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Dragonflight Season 3 DPS Rankings - Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of March 19th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Last Week
1
Subtlety Rogue
6264
0
2
Unholy Death Knight
3567
↑1
3
Fury Warrior
9095
↑1
4
Retribution Paladin
20169
↑1
5
Frost Death Knight
1147
↓3
6
Elemental Shaman
1890
↑4
7
Arcane Mage
2344
↓1
8
Frost Mage
4449
↑4
9
Arms Warrior
3177
↓2
10
Enhancement Shaman
6536
↓1
11
Shadow Priest
5943
↓3
12
Marksmanship Hunter
591
↑4
13
Fire Mage
6081
↑1
14
Outlaw Rogue
3272
↑1
15
Assassination Rogue
1293
↑2
16
Havoc Demon Hunter
11513
↓5
17
Demonology Warlock
9872
↓4
18
Survival Hunter
787
0
19
Balance Druid
6860
↑3
20
Devastation Evoker
2176
↓1
21
Affliction Warlock
545
↑2
22
Destruction Warlock
3443
↓1
23
Windwalker Monk
3582
↓3
24
Beast Mastery Hunter
14840
↑1
25
Feral Druid
2572
↓1
26
Augmentation Evoker
7220
0
Class Guides for Season 3
For more information on every spec during the Dragonflight Season 3, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Comment by
Darkkiz
on 2024-03-27T10:43:21-05:00
wtf happened to bm hunter
