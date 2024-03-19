Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 18

inb4 clowns with "delete aug"
Queue people saying classes are not balanced ^
I’m Im always amazed when looking at these charts. It’s almost a square, and in all other games it’s practically a triangle. That’s 20 years of balancing right there. But there’s again a downside to this. Every class feels the same, every spec has the same set of abilities.
What happened to frost mage? It went up 10 spots
Sure glad they buffed MM hunter by 3 %... And nerfed sub rogues evis..... Really helped smooth it out.... .. . ... ........
inb4 Legendary Axe sucks ass (despite 4/5 top spots being 2hander classes)inb4 whining about ALL hunter specs being lowest third ALL the timeinb4 rets crying for a rework and/or buffsinb4 ferals complaining about their dps despite being very very good a single target dps (the one that most of the time actually matters if you get a boss down or not)inb4 TOMRUS blesses us with one of his wild takes on anything game relatedNow that that's outta the way, how about a nice and civil conversation about the imho good balancing stat of the game we all clearly love enough to hang out in the comments section of a post regarding one miniscule aspect of the game? :)As a demo main i was startled the last few weeks about the steady decline in ranking, but after some thought it's obvious why. The legendary axe not only gives single target dps boost, but even more so in aoe situations so demo locks have way more competition now in their speciality, burst aoe dmg. Oh well, demo was long enough riding on a high wave this xpac, let some other specs bask in the spotlight. :D