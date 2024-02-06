Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 12

Warcraft logs started invalidating Outlaw Rouge parses that abuse bugs with the spec, and Outlaw drops 8 places in the rankings.Good, a more accurate representation of the spec.Now if Blizzard could only fix the bugs in the first place...
Elemental shaman slowly heading towards the bottom like I expected because blizzard just ignores that spec. I'm surprised balance druid is also going down. They do crazy damage in high keys
How hasn't sub gotten nerfed... especially when havoc already did too.... tuning is abysmal towards the end of DF. Does not bode well for TWW... Can't wait for when we have extra garbage talents for even more balancing issues...
Had no idea Frost DK was doing well in raid, in pvp it does about nothing in damage 90% of the time. Ret is looking strong(for raid)! Maybe remove some of the 2 dozen pvp specific nerfs so we can do ok in that content without a mortal strike, disarm, or instant mobility.
Parsing logs from Amirdrassil HC would be more relevant for most visitors of the wowhead page.Mythic raids carefully select who will join and tend to pick meta classes. So HC would provide a better overview as it will include more data from less played specs.