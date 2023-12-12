Amirdrassil Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil Now Available

This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Posted
54 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With the weekly reset, the fourth and final LFR wing of Amirdrassil is now available! Fate of Amirdrassil consists of the
Tindral Sageswift
, Seer of the Flame and
Fyrakk
the Blazing.
With Fyrakk available on LFR difficulty, players now have an easier time accessing the Amirdrassil post-mortem questline in the
10.2 campaign Chapter 6: New Beginnings
, as well as allowing more casual players the chance to obtain Fyrakk's legendary axe -
Fyr'alath the Dreamrender
!
Tindral Sageswift
Fyrakk
Whether this is your first time inside Amirdrassil or you already have experience in higher difficulties, LFR can be a great place to get extra tier tokens or other useful pieces of loot, all of which can be increased using the Upgrade System. There's something for everyone inside the new raid, so check out our Amirdrassil raid overview, loot drops, and cosmetic rewards guides to learn more about what's waiting to be recovered from the fiery clutches of Fyrakk!
Amirdrassil OverviewRaid LootCollectable Rewards
1
Comment by
tetspriest
on 2023-12-12T12:34:28-06:00
great guide. Always very informative when nery post! keep it up
Comment by
duranox
on 2023-12-12T12:38:25-06:00
do we know if embers drop from LFR?
Comment by
NoShotz
on 2023-12-12T12:49:11-06:00
do we know if embers drop from LFR?
They do, just completed it, and got a Greater Ember of Fyr'alath.
Comment by
Kanegasi
on 2023-12-12T13:05:41-06:00
do we know if embers drop from LFR?
Greater Ember has a chance to drop from Fyrakk only in all four difficulties.
Lesser Ember has a chance to drop from any Heroic or Mythic boss.
1
