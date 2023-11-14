Amirdrassil Post-Raid Dialogue with the Dragon Aspects

I wonder why people will not even mention Steve Danuser and his terrible work ahead of Blizzard.This entire expansion has been absolutely boring lore wise, and still people will not even mention him or question his work.I believe that the people playing WoW today are all shills, who will consume anything that has Warcraft writen on it. It's impossible to play Dragonflight and say it's anything beyond mediocre (again, lore wise). How he is untouched is beyond me.
I don't understand, why Azeroth blessed them? Why bother? It's just a tree, home for elves...what's so important that Azeroth gets so happy about?
Dunno if you noticed, but Danuser has been radio silent for some time now. They apparently shoved him in a closet during blizzcon as he did not crop up in even a single interview.
I've enjoyed Dragonflight as a break from all the cosmic nonsense. And I'm glad that Vyranoth is going to be sticking around. I'm looking forward to playing through this story.I had enough EDGY DEATH CHAINS DEATH in Shadowlands, thanks.
Gameplay wise DF was good, WoW is getting better and better, but story, setting and lore were extremely boring. DF feels like a filler episode and I'm glad we're going back to the "real *!@#". It was not horrible but yeah, it just felt like a "in-between" kind of story.
Sorry but what happened to the Final Raid cinematics ( Antorus for example ? ) N'zoth, this? Wat the hell.
Boy I sure do love looking forward to the pessimism in the comments of perfectly good dialogue posts!
What is Vyranoth and her pending flight's angle? the elements in general? We have life, dream, time, earth, magic .. ?
I'm surprised danuser wasn't fired after his rubbish SL story and obsession with sylvanas that ruined the lore. If they didn't do it then they definitely won't now. Looking forward to 3 more expansions of god awful story! yipee