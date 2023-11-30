Alternative Version of Runas the Shamed in the Reforging Tyr Questline

Runas once again proving that he was the best character in the entire Legion expac.
We could have saved him... We really are living in the worst timeline.
The most tragic and one of the most noble characters in the entire game's 19yr history.Seeing him in this scenario made me really happy, because that Legion questline broke my heart.
Makes a vague bit of sense that he might kinda recognise us - the Nightborne being so close to time magic via the Nightwell could let them subconsciously connect to alternate versions of themselves, especially the ones who are closer.
I remember this Questline.....it made me sad...but thats how live even in reallife goes. Sometimes being a martyr is the way. I hope we see more kind of this Stories.