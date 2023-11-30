Alternative Version of Runas the Shamed in the Reforging Tyr Questline

Runas the Nightborne

Runas the Shamed says: This hunger is consuming my very mind. It is taking every ounce of my energy to just... just...

Runas the Shamed says: Can you hear me, my friend?

Runas the Shamed says: I... I can not see you anymore.

Runas the Shamed says: I think... perhaps it is time to say goodbye, then.

Runas the Shamed says: Thank you, my friend, for letting my last few hours mean something.

Runas the Bright

I do not recognize you. But I sense we are somehow connected in a way I do not understand. Go in peace, outsider, and be safe.



Runas the Bright says: I do not fear you, outsiders. I know your pursuit of the disc is well-intentioned. But please do not harm the other researchers.