Alpha Profession Development & Cata Glyphmas - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 325

Are there any plans to return to Archeology?

Sean McCann:

I think we dipped our toes a bit in Archeology that you saw in one of our recent patches. I think we're seeing how well we enjoy that and how well we want to expand upon that. I don't actually know if we are doing anything for base launch, but at least that was us going, "ok, what's the evolution of Archeology if we try this." So we are experimenting a bit with things on there.



I think we saw some good feedback of "hey, we like this, but it wasn't really archaeology that we had before/" And then just kind of see where we go next with it? But I wouldn't expect anything for base launch for the expansion.



With our first look into professions, it looks like Herbalism has a mini-game with a farm in Harrowfall. Will all professions have a secondary form of engagement like that?

Michael Bybee:

No. The reality is that Herbalism engagement you are talking about made sense in the context of that zone, and it makes sense with the context of what you are trying to do overall in Harrowfall. But rather than try to be prescriptive and say every single profession has to have exactly this thing, we're trying to make a fun experience, what makes sense in that space. Broadly speaking, with professions in the War Within, you can expect it to feel like an extension of Dragonflight. We're going to use the exact same Profession system, we're going to use the Crafting Orders that were added in Dragonflight. We are adding NPC Crafting Orders, which I think will be fun and will allow players to engage with the crafting orders system more readily, rather than try to compete with each other; the top few people are grabbing the crafting orders at the top of the list. But broadly speaking, we are not rolling out a brand new content feature for every single profession this expansion, but that may be something to look at as players give us feedback. We might expand that over time.



Is there a plan to change the work order system so that Public Orders have to have all the materials listed like in DF beta?

Michael Bybee:

No specific plans around making requirement around the way Public Orders are listed. Part of what we are trying to do instead is make it more accessible broadly. Definately understand the requirement. It doesn't feel good to go in and have a whole bunch of people posting stuff in the Crafting Orders system, basically asking crafters to submit everything. Part of the reason that that happens, we think, is that there's a whole bunch of people who would like to engage in the crafting system who aren't. So sometimes people still provide that service, even when they are being asked to front all the materials. What we think is, providing an outlet for folks who want to engage in the system will actually balance that out a little bit more. But we are going to keep paying attention to this and definitely will make changes to this if we need to over time.



Are there any plans to be able to reset or respec professions?

Michael Bybee:

I'm actually not sure of any plans for that specifically. If the concern is being able to spend all your time in a profession talent tree and then feel like you made the wrong choice or don't want to do Jewelcrafting anymore, want to go back and do tailoring, and make it a little bit easier to do that, I'm not aware of any specific plans that we're ready to talk about today. But it's definitely something that I'm happy to chat with the team about and see where we're at.



I think there's been definitely a big call out for folks who have invested a lot of time into professions, into the profession's talent, and then decided part way through (...) I want to switch over, that's a punishing choice right now. It's something that we're talking about, but we don't have a big specific announcement to share about how we're going to fix that problem today. I can't say that in the War Within, we are going to see updated recipes and updated talent system. It'll be the same basic system, but new talents for the War Within. We'll have the crafting system, it'll all essentially work like it did in Dragonflight. Unfortunately, that means that right out of the gate for folks who have invested really heavily in the system, it's going to feel like a there will be a barrier to switching and it's something that we're talking about, but we don't have anything specific to address it today.



Are there any plans to allow for public orders to request a specific rank? Some sort of market board for crafting orders would be great.

Michael Bybee:

That does sound great. I don't have anything that I can think of that would be specifically solving that problem that we're aware of today. It's something I'll talk to the team about. I know the team talks about it. I've been involved in some of those conversations, but I don't know where we've landed in terms of actually executing on that. It's something I'll follow up with.



In Dragonflight Alchemy and Engineering were the only two professions that gave players actual power. Is that something that's going to continue in the War Within?

Michael Bybee:

Not sure, I entirely agree with that characterization, but it's definitely something that we talk about. In terms of which professions are the most valuable at which points in the experience, depending on where you were in gearing, other professions were incredibly important with helping you get player power. We want to make sure that professions feel meaningful and that investing time in a profession feels meaningful. We also want to make sure that that's not the only or the right way to get all of your gear or consumables. But potions and phials and everything else have been a really important part of raiding for a while, and that's a big part of what it means to be an alchemist. You can expect to continue to see stuff like that.







Really dissapionted to read a full house of "No" to the profession questions.



Q - "Are there any plans to return to Archeology?"

A - No, we have Archeology at home.



Q - Herbalism has a mini-game. Will all professions have a secondary form of engagement like that?

A - No, but "We are adding NPC Crafting Orders, which I think will be fun"



Q - Is there a plan for Public Orders have to have all the materials listed like in early Dragonflight?

A - No, we want those orders to make it look like the system work to those who dont know better



Q - Any plans to be able to reset or respec professions?

A - No, "It'll be the same basic system, but new talents for the War Within"



Q - Quality on Public Orders? Or a market board for crafting orders?

A - Good Idea, but again no.



Q - Alchemy and Engineering are the only two professions that give players power. Will that continue in the War Within?

A - "We want to make sure that professions feel meaningful and that investing time in a profession feels meaningful"

🔹Then maybe some No's need to be Yes's



Final Thoughts;

🔹Concentration looks good, but if it is the ONLY iteration, id rather keep Artisans Mettle

🔹Concentration will enforce frequent logins across many toons if it replenishes too quickly

🔹NPC orders NEED to be personal not public

🔹No respec is BRUTAL for most



Alpha Bags and Mounts

The Crowd Pummeler 2-30 is a new Mount crafted by Engineering in the War Within



As of Alpha, this Mount can be bought & sold on the Auction House and used by non-engineers pic.twitter.com/r3Du90YAiL — MrGM (@MrGMYT) May 3, 2024

Levelling by Gathering



I made a blog post about a challenge I did recently. Click



With alt armies being so good, I tried to find different ways to level since I hate questing and dungeon spamming. With that in mind, I got from level 10 to level 70 with gathering only. On top of that, I made 230 000 gold!



In this post you’ll see:



Data collected from each session in a spreadsheet you can consult.

Data collected from each session in a spreadsheet you can consult. 3 sections for ground mount, flying mount and dynamic mount

The pros and cons of this type of challenge

Gold per hour for every section

Level per hour for every section

The places I went during the challenge

Consumables and addons



There are a lot of nice places to gather in World of Warcraft and they can be quite profitable as well!



Last post about

