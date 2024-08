Alleria and Turalyon

High Exarch Turalyon:

It took time for us to assemble the fleets. The armistice between the Alliance and the Horde is more fragile than most realize.



As for me... I must speak to Alleria, but there is much to be done. Our duties must come first.



<Turalyon presses his lips into a thin line.>



And so, once again, the words we want to share will have to wait.

High Exarch Turalyon:

Alleria and I didn't have a chance to speak before she departed for Dalaran.



To know what she went through...



<Stay awhile and listen.>

High Exarch Turalyon says: Alleria. When I heard about Dalaran, I...

High Exarch Turalyon says: I would have come sooner. I wanted to. But the state of the world right now... the Radiant Song...

Alleria Windrunner says: It's alright, Turalyon. You don't... We each have our responsibilities to bear.

Alleria Windrunner says: Truth be told, if you had seen me as I was... what I had started to become...

High Exarch Turalyon says: I should have been there for you.

Alleria Windrunner says: You were. More than you could ever know.

High Exarch Turalyon says: We stood together for a thousand years. I'll stand by you for a thousand more.

Alleria Windrunner says: And the next time I push you away?

High Exarch Turalyon says: I wait until you ask me to come back.

Alleria Windrunner says: Then it's a good thing I always do.

High Exarch Turalyon says: I've missed you, Alleria. And I'm not going anywhere.

Alleria Windrunner says: I know. We stand together, Turalyon. Here and now.