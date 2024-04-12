All Toys Available from Timerunning: Pandaria Vendors - Mini Mana Bomb, Gastropod Shell

Toys are a bit too pricy given how easy you can farm them on retail
Absolutely love this
For the mana bomb, will we need to buy it on a horde character?
They may not count for the bigger bag achievement because one of the sticking points was having to LOOT the items on the list, not just collect them. Last item I needed for years was the spineclaw crab, because i couldn't just buy it off AH and have it count.
I'm pretty sure I have most of the toys as do others so we should be able to save some bronze to buy the mana bomb. I love how easily accessible they are making these toys and mounts because farming for some of them was brutal back in the day and still is if you haven't gotten the drop you need.A welcome addition I say.
Does this mean the Theramore Tabard will be available too?
Awesome that people will be able to get that mini mana bomb toy again!
Where’s the Theramore tabard tho?
I need the helm tmogs from Theramore event. Transmog was to new back then and cost bag space. I need the white shaman helm with purple eyes to perfectionate my mog.
I'd be surprised if they didn't add the Theramore tabard - this IS the first PTR build, so more than likely the vendor offerings (and prices) aren't final
I'll finally get the Skymirror which has eluded me for so long!