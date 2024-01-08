All Tier Set Transmogs in Dragonflight

For transmog, every class should take S1. You can still get S2 and S3 transmogs currently between the time rift/dream weekly events and m+
Would be nice if you also included EU voting links
I don't remember horns on the S1 DH set.
I doubt a single season 1 set wins.
Let us choose our bonuses in-game, individually. Not for the entire player base.
Disregarding the voting, it's pretty *!@#ing dumb they don't just bring all 3 seasonal sets back for cosmetic unlocks in S4. They're so weird with gatekeeping content.
poor hunter mog, season 3 is less worse
Remember fella's this isn't a "Which set looks cooler contest" this is a "which set would you like to get a chance of unlocking the elite set for, for season 4 :P
Surely there will at least be new color tints for Season 4? Especially if we already have the transmogs.
This is pointless if there isn't at least one new tint for whatever set is voted in.
Or, if they want to get real spicy - let us vote on another class’ transmog. Get season 3 DK on a Warrior.
It would be nice to get new tints for them all. On the set bonuses, it would be so much more fun and kinda new for each spec to be able to mix and match 2 sets or 4 sets.A lot of people are voting Season 3 set bonuses, so that means those will be with us from the start of S3 until War Within.Also, more class tuning for 10.2.5, when?
Really wish they'd let us choose whichever set bonus we like so we can mix-and-match if we desired... Also, the PvE bonuses are going to win, a lot of which aren't good for PvP sadly
imo the rogue sets are pretty mid overall, but I think the S3 set has the most going for it by default just because the other 2 sets are pretty dogwater and dont really fit any past mogs, where as at least the S3 set fits SL nath and some of the BFA raids (uldir?)
Would be nice if all the Elite PvP from previous Seasons/Expansions came back. So tired of this artificial scarcity and ego.
Sadly for Demon Hunter the only fun set bonus is the third, the other ones are so bloody passive.