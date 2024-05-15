All Season 1 War Within Tier Set Models Now in Wowhead Dressing Room

Warriors crying again(I'm a warrior)
is top or bottom pvp elite? some look like the 2nd others the first
Dks got done dirty... ugliest tierset
Whoever has been doing priest tier sets the last 1-2 years needs to just work on all of them at this point :P
its not to late to send jesus for the death knight tier. At least remove the stupid tassels on the head and shoulders
Some of these are definitely the wrong way round for “make mythic and Elite the best looking”
another bad hunter set man :(
Warrior and DK lookin pretty silly right here.
im normally a tier set enjoyer, but this has to be one of the worst tiers yet for set appearances (Not counting tiers without tier sets ofc)
The winners here in my opnion:RoguesPriestDruidsMagesAnd hunters if they were a shaman set.
I've tried for 10 minutes and have found no way to actually view these in the dressing room on either the live or beta version of wowhead. Searching nerub brings up nothing, searching ph 11.0 priest brings up nothing, setting expansion to TWW brings up nothing.
Warlock always the best set ever idk maybe set designers are warlock main xd
caster sets win this round. warlock knocked it out of the park
hunters xd
Not my favourite but i can do some nice warhammer fantasy xmog with the dk tier (dk main here)