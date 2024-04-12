All New Abilities in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Extra Abilities From Gems

This is gonna be so fun to try out!
Deeply disappointed that the remix was advertised as experiencing MoP in its "entirety," only to find out that "entirety" means no Wrathion questline, no original Vale, none of it. It's just a Chromie Time Pandaria with different loot in it.The hype is gone.
Seriously, who got time to check + learn + optimize nearly an entire different MMO (compared to retail) items+mechanics in a TIMELIMITED mode?Everyone agrees that the biggest factor why MMOs are loosing players at rapid pace is that they are too time consuming. Then they introduce a new mode, that requires you to spend hours to get familiar with all the new items, trinkets, enchants, gems, optimizations, mechanics, tricks, quests, etc. Plan your optimal route, what to-do, which order.All this not spread out in a matter of years, instead you are forced this into a 2 month pace.I'm not raging about myself, just pointing out that this makes very little coherent logical sense.
Oh man, I hope mobs in the overworld have a fast spawn timer lol. Too many players doing 40-50 yard AoEs passively at this kind of power boost are gonna make things tag and die almost instantly.Imagine if we could run old raids like Black Temple with these characters before the event's over... would be a great chance to farm old content, but I'm pretty sure we'll be locked in Pandaria on these characters for the event. But still, those poor frogs.
I am very interested in this event, but I am concerned about a lack of challenging stuff to do at max level other than possibly heroic raids.
Dark Pact on tanks? Disegage on anyone? SPRINT ON ANYONE? I CAN TROLL BY LIFE GRIPPING PEOPLE INTO BAD SITUATIONS AS A HUNTER AND FEIGN DEATH RIGHT AFTER?Please, PLEASE don't let Remix be a blunder like Plunderstorm. This sounds too good.
At least they are keeping all that borrowed power away from retail