All Mounts Available to Collect in The War Within Season 1 Mythic+

"All mounts available" there are literally 2 lmao journalism
That mechsuit mount quest was annoying af
Omg I farmed like 50+ dungeons in DF for the rings to turn in for ottuk mount. This is a repeat of that PLUS you need th first drop too? jesusAlso, a comment on the page for the quest item that drops from M Stonevault"Some tips and advice, it took me 6 hours to farm the trinkets, with some breaks and help from friends:- Goldie's trinket is Intellect, it can only be looted by specs/class that use this stat, I wasted hours going with a hunter without result, looted with my priest.- Quest is Warband, this was not initially indicated, I clarify this so you don't waste time if your main can't loot all the trinkets!"I have not received the mount drop yet so I have not been able to start the trinekt farm, but I do have the int trinket on one of my alts already. That would be awesome if I you can get the mount drop on anyone, and then turn in the trinkets from anyone else in your warband (even if they already had it before you got the mount quest).If only the T'kathath quest or whatever worked like this, making it so whenever you got the initial quest, you could collect stuff on anyone in your warband.
most useless article ever