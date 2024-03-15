All 12 New Hero Talent Trees Now on Wowhead

The Demon Hunter ones are one is a joke, right?
I had hoped Frost-Blood DK would provide for some damage/healing combination.
No other heal gets that much love as MW these days ... true they had it rough for quite long time, but daym those talents are op :D
the warrior slayer hero spec look kinda weird
rework dh and warlock hero talents please. i would rather play with no hero talent than playing with these LOL
All these talents are so uninteresting. They're really running out of ideas.
the fact that DK gets steed of glory before ret paladin is a cruel joke
Fury is getting bladestorm back? You mean to tell me its christmas already?
That shaman one is pretty uninspiring not gonna lie. Like you couldnt think of anything for the end of the tree other than natures swifteness?
I don't understand this...Those are just either some other buffs and procs that proc other procs or flat % increases for x seconds.Nothing new, nothing that changes anything.There would have been the opportunity to change and combine how the specs work.For example Gladiator Warrior ... but no...There is no passion left at Blizzard.
if the don't fix this then wow is good as dead so many terrible hero specs and no passion left at Blizzard at all maybe find some people who love the game and have ideas instead of the devs there is picking them out of there ...
I think they did a solid job with all three of Evoker's hero talent trees. Now, this Warlock tree is so boring and uninspired that I'm kind of stunned. Also, I don't see how this is a Hellcaller. I was expecting fire and brimstone not...wither and passive damage boosts. Hopefully that gets reworked.
12 hero talents for druid becasue im lost how hero talents work... there is balance/resto balance/tank balance/feral
I KNEW the demon hunter one was going to be trash this is why I already re rolled off DH
Rider of the Apocalypse sounds pretty fun, but random.I guess Nazgrim and Trollbane are nice for a ST UH opener and you want mograine and whitemane for AoE situations.Getting all 4 Riders in your UH opener seems quite nice but i hope they just make army a 3min cd and not a 8min cd that happens to get reduced to 3min if you have 100% fight uptimesadly it shatters my hope for a DK rework to get rid of cleaving inside DnD or just a DnD that travels with youDeathbringer is completly up to damage scaling of the mark. If there is no internal CD on applying stacks it should work really well with breath, yet i hope that current breath of sindragosa gets a proper rework and doesn't require you to glue yourself to a target and pray to the lichking that you get enough rune refunds to keep it going.i like both way better than the san'layn one, which seems to be heavy on maintance buffs and constantly reapplying diseases