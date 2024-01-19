Afflicted Mythic+ Affix Still Bugged and Eating Smart Healing

Just remove it.
They can be healed or dispelled. It's working as intended.
Seems like a feature, not a bug?They can be healed instead of dispelled.
remove afflicted. ez fix
Just stay targetable for Poison Cleansing Totem, and im fine with it whatever they do with afflicted souls.
Looks like an improvement. nice
Delete ALL affixes from M+.
Treants also nourish the hell out of them, depending on the situation it feels super useful to have as an option
Seems like a win, maybe don't fix this bug. That or like, fix it forever and just delete the affix. I'm good with either of those.
Unless the hotfix was slow rolling, last night we had Afflicted still being affected by mechanics. Like eating an spider on Yazma and dying, which isn't all that bad. But they also were valid targets for Noxious Charge's pools on Ancient Protectors, so they were dropping pools everywhere.
Seems like a bug that they couldnt be smart healed before... leave it... No one wants to even play this week because these affixes are the opposite of fun.
just remove this " group " affix that not all groups can handle
just delete this awful affix that basically nobody enjoys.
This is not new. Smart healing has always targeted afflicted.
In my opinion it should have worked like that all along honestly. It makes healing them as a Mistweaver basically impossible otherwise unless you stay in place and wreck your mana which you don't want to do in key. And in a good coordinated group the spirits are dispelled instantly every single time so I don't see it as an issue.
So funny people are complaining about the literal easiest affix to play around
Delete it. It’s not fun.