Afflicted Mythic+ Affix Significantly Bugged in Patch 10.2.5 - Aug Evoker "Nerf" and Boss Targeting

Both afflicted and incorporeal should have never been added to the game. They suck so bad...
10.2.5 might be the worst patch in a while. Not only theres like zero content compared to other inbetween patches but bugs are being discoved left and right that have nothing to do with the actual "content" added in the patch.
Very cool multi-dollar company bug from classic blizz!In all seriousness, I really hope this is fixed soon. I noticed this immediately and it bugs the hell out of me to have to use mouseover macros just to get around something like this. Please fix, I beg.
Spiders on Yazma can also interact with afflicted, and kills them. I'm down for the free dispells on that though!
Final boss of DHT can put silence/growing paranoia on afflicted mobs
25 AD OBLITERATED because yazma cast soulrend same time Afflicted went off right under the boss. needless to say she ate both souls immediately. caught it on video, a giant soul pops up and sprints to the boss
They also get targeted by the pools from council boss in EB. That makes for a fun time...
You know, it's funny, I haven't felt like healing in M+ for the last two weeks because of the affixes. Now this week's affix - which was already targeted at healers - is bugged. Looks like I won't be doing M+ for three weeks in a row. Blizzard needs to break free from its monomania about making all affixes a negativity to overcome rather than an opportunity to empower you to complete the run more effectively.
This also seems to have affected the healing seedling trinket for Holy Pally, conc insta kills seedling.
Reported about half of these in the Weekly M+ thread on reddit. We had a kind of under-geared group going into AD thinking it would be easy enough get completely tanked by these weird interactions with Yazma. They were popping spiders and killing players in the proximity, almost always syncing up with the Soulrend cast and spawning extra ghosts in bad places. Total disaster.We also had them die to the puddles on ToTT second boss, and from the tank getting thrown on them in DHT.I'm hoping what they do is disable Afflicted until they fix it, but I bet the more likely thing is they either do nothing or shut off M+ for a while.After this all gets fixed, Afflicted should be changed anyway, to spawn ONE ghost maximum, at the same frequency as Incorporeal.
My group was running keys last night and were so confused on Morchie when our Afflicted timer / weakaura called that we had two adds up, but we instead took a huge hit of damage and two stacks of the time trap DoT. The Weakaura was so confused at what happened (like us!) and continued to think they were alive, and triggered the "Destruction!" warning as if they were about to expire un-healed / un-cleansed. I am the healer for our group and it distracted me so much I accidentally got myself killed with my familiar faces add... oops.
my problem with this affix is that only mouseover works to dispell them or clicking it which sucks.....
Lmao concrete proof that devs have left DF in hands of 5 people at MOST, while they run to work on new xpac that they will abandon also halfway and on it goes, this small team can't menage to do their job properly because guess what, people ARE STILL PLAYING CURRENT XPAC.
These affixes should have never been created in the first place. They create no meaningful improvement to M+ in any way. They are unfair to some classes. They are completely pointless, buggy, and unnecessary.
Love to see posts like these where people in the comment will thrash Blizzard for bugs happening. Every game that's updated regularly will have bugs like these. The question is whether Blizz fixes them quickly, and 99% of the time those bugs are fixed within a day.People acting like they or their companies never make mistakes in their jobs, swear to god ...