Additional Options for Tracking Weekly Profession Knowledge Points

+1 for WeeklyKnowledge, really useful new addon which is in active development.
The add-on looks great! My screen is already cluttered with enough WeakAuras, so it'll be good to have something I can look at and then close again rather than something persistant.
I just installed the Myu WeakAura a few days ago and am really liking it.
Is there any add-on or weak aura that shows you which types of herbs or ores you have not gathered and gained knowledge from yet? The base game does not display unlearned Herbalism or Mining node types.
I highly recommend Chore Tracker. It’s in active development, very customizable in that you can have a keybind to show hide the whole addon as well as turn on/off anything you want.https://www.curseforge.com/wow/addons/chore-tracker
Tamas Profession Helper weakaura is another good one! Also can help with tracking gathering skillups very well.
Is there a specific amount you can get weekly from Patron work orders? I notice addons/wa's dont track them.