Additional Character Slots Likely Not Available for Patch 10.2.7 - Mention Removed



Create a new modern World of Warcraft character to undertake your adventures in Pandaria, collect a variety of powerful new items and transmogs, then take your transmogs with you when you continue your adventures in World of Warcraft®:The War Within™. Additional character slots will be available so that you have room for your new fully leveled and fully geared hero to join you in your continuing adventures through the Worldsoul Saga™. All Remix characters created during the event will convert to a standard character to play within modern World of Warcraft at the end of the event.

