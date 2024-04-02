Account First Kill of the Day Flag Added for Noblegarden Boss - Increased Drop Rates?

After 2 days have passed from the 7-day event :)
I dont know if this is better or worse.
Let's hope they actually clarify the intent soon
Likely a nerf, because players had too much fun.
Got my carpet today on the seventh character I did it on. Only tried once per character per day.
48 attempts in and only 5 *!@#ing days left... How generous of them.
It has a 50% chance to drop. Either it does, or it doesn't.
2 days of this missing for everyone. thats awesome....duck off
I did 22 characters yesterday and got a couple of transmog pieces. My first character today got the mount. Very, very slim chance Blizzard goes as far as telling us actual drop rates either before or after this update.
2nd kill, got the carpet.
After I did my runs for today, awesome. God I hate this.
After i did my 32 character kill nice🙃 64 attemps so far in days
Cool, so two day extension to the event is also confirmed to make up for the two days they failed to realize this was a problem, right? ...Right?Where's my copium...
I got my mount on the first day after 6 kills, it's not hard, just do the quest and loot the mount, come on guys get gud already.Honestly it's all #$%^, increased drop rate or not, place the damn mount on the vendor for some stupidly high chocolate price and let us no life farm it or save chocolates over the years to buy it, a low RNG chance being the only way to get limited time event items is crap.
what the duck! hopefully a change for the good