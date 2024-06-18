This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 4 Week 8
Live
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible during the week of June 11th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 4.
Mythic Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Statistics Page
Subtlety Rogue Bugs
Combat logging got partially broken in a recent update and does not include player attribution for Akaari's Soul. Akaaris Soul is the shadow damage part of
Secret Technique
and overall contributes around 15% of Subtleties damage. Subtlety, as a consequence appears noticeably worse in the statistic.
This bug was fixed in the middle of the week but still affects part of this week's statistics.
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of June 11th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 4, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Dragonflight Season 4 DPS Rankings - Mythic Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible During the Week of June 11th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Previous Week
(Vault)
1
Devastation Evoker
8055
↑1
2
Unholy Death Knight
5715
↓1
3
Assassination Rogue
5119
↑3
4
Shadow Priest
12073
↑3
5
Arms Warrior
10292
↓1
6
Retribution Paladin
18960
↑3
7
Frost Mage
8613
↑5
8
Frost Death Knight
1027
↓3
9
Marksmanship Hunter
1353
↓6
10
Arcane Mage
1791
↑1
11
Windwalker Monk
5080
↓3
12
Destruction Warlock
9123
↑7
13
Enhancement Shaman
6446
↑1
14
Beast Mastery Hunter
17118
↑1
15
Feral Druid
2764
↑7
16
Havoc Demon Hunter
10736
↓6
17
Affliction Warlock
1074
↑6
18
Fire Mage
5342
↑3
19
Subtlety Rogue
1931
↑7
20
Balance Druid
7395
↓3
21
Fury Warrior
3258
↓5
22
Demonology Warlock
5986
↓9
23
Elemental Shaman
2495
↓3
24
Survival Hunter
629
0
25
Outlaw Rogue
2489
↓7
26
Augmentation Evoker
6981
↓1
Class Guides for Season 4
For more information on every spec during the Dragonflight Season 4, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
