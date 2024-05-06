This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 4 Week 2
Live
Posted
21 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible during the week of April 30th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 4.
Mythic Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of April 30th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 4, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Tier acquisition will skew how balance looks for the first weeks of Season 4.
Dragonflight Season 4 DPS Rankings - Mythic Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible During the Week of April 30th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Previous Week
(Vault)
1
Devastation Evoker
7051
↑5
2
Frost Mage
6496
↑1
3
Unholy Death Knight
4789
↑12
4
Shadow Priest
9788
↑3
5
Arms Warrior
9566
↑4
6
Retribution Paladin
17385
↑12
7
Marksmanship Hunter
1063
↓6
8
Beast Mastery Hunter
15030
↓3
9
Arcane Mage
1998
↑2
10
Subtlety Rogue
4508
↑7
11
Havoc Demon Hunter
10860
↓3
12
Elemental Shaman
2144
↑1
13
Fire Mage
5473
↑3
14
Windwalker Monk
4501
↓12
15
Affliction Warlock
490
↑9
16
Frost Death Knight
1061
↓6
17
Enhancement Shaman
5984
↓3
18
Outlaw Rogue
3984
↓14
19
Destruction Warlock
8533
↑2
20
Demonology Warlock
6325
↓8
21
Feral Druid
2660
↑1
22
Survival Hunter
663
↓2
23
Assassination Rogue
812
↑3
24
Balance Druid
6229
↓1
25
Fury Warrior
2828
↓6
26
Augmentation Evoker
5766
↓1
Class Guides for Season 4
For more information on every spec during the Dragonflight Season 4, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News