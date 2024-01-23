A Look Back at Restoration Shaman in Dragonflight & War Within Wishlist - Editorial





Dragonflight Retrospectives & War Within Wishlists



Fire Mage



Our Guide Writers have reviewed their specs throughout Dragonflight and share wishlists of what they'd like to see in the War Within. Check out all of our released editorials below.

Restoration Shaman's Journey Through Dragonflight

In Season 1 , Resto Shaman started off pretty weak in Raid, requiring multiple rounds of buffs (and a miniature "rework" if you'd like to call it that) heading into 10.0.7. In Mythic+ however, it was one of the most popular healers in high level keys. This was largely because you tried to bring Bloodlust in the healer spot, and after 10.0.7, Acid Rain was massively buffed, giving us a huge damage increase in an AoE setting like Mythic+.

, Resto Shaman started off pretty weak in Raid, requiring multiple rounds of buffs (and a miniature "rework" if you'd like to call it that) heading into 10.0.7. In Mythic+ however, it was one of the most popular healers in high level keys. This was largely because you tried to bring Bloodlust in the healer spot, and after 10.0.7, Acid Rain was massively buffed, giving us a huge damage increase in an AoE setting like Mythic+. In Season 2 , we were featured in the Race to World First with Method running a Resto Shaman for their World 3rd kill of Sarkareth! We were also quite strong in Mythic+ at the start of the season before the 10.1.5 update that introduced the "God Comp", but obviously fell out of favor after the update (as did almost every other spec not featured in the God Comp). After the introduction of Augmentation Evoker, the need for Bloodlust quickly became redundant in a lot of keys, which was one of the few unique things we brought to the group - more on this later.

, we were featured in the Race to World First with Method running a Resto Shaman for their World 3rd kill of Sarkareth! We were also quite strong in Mythic+ at the start of the season before the 10.1.5 update that introduced the "God Comp", but obviously fell out of favor after the update (as did almost every other spec not featured in the God Comp). After the introduction of Augmentation Evoker, the need for Bloodlust quickly became redundant in a lot of keys, which was one of the few unique things we brought to the group - more on this later. Season 3 was certainly not a season for Restoration Shaman. Even though the spec has been performing quite well in Raid, it wasn't featured on Mythic Fyrakk until World 55 by Consequence. Currently, Restoration Druid, Discipline Priest, and Mistweaver are the 3 most dominant healers in Mythic+. Larên is currently the #1 rated shaman at World 56.

Party/Raid Buffs + the Impact of Augmentation Evoker

Annoying Interactions

Talent Tree

Deluge is a mandatory talent to take at the top of the tree and still requires 2 points.

Water Totem Mastery is a mandatory talent to take the Cloudburst Totem / Healing Stream Totem node, despite gaining almost nothing from taking it.

Flash Flood would be a fantastic Quality of Life improvement for the spec that regularly has low Haste, however it costs 2 talent points and is redundant thanks to Tidebringer

Tier Bonuses



(2) While is active, your chance to critically strike is increased by 10%.

(4) Your critical heals have 215% effectiveness instead of the usual 200%.

(2) When you cast Healing Rain, each ally with your Riptide on them is area healed by Tidewaters for (322% of Spell power).

(4) Each ally healed by Tidewaters increases your healing done by 1.0% for 8 sec and increases the healing of your next Healing Wave or Healing Surge by 10%, or your next Chain Heal by 2%.

(2) Chain Heal, Healing Surge, and Healing Wave mark their initial target with a Tidal Reservoir, causing them to receive 15% of all Riptide healing you deal for 15 sec.

(4) Riptide's healing is increased by 25%. If Riptide is active on the same target as Tidal Reservoir, its heal over time effect has a 6% chance to create a new Riptide on a nearby ally.

The 10.0.5 and 10.0.7 "Rework"

The War Within Hero Talents