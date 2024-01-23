A Look Back at Restoration Shaman in Dragonflight & War Within Wishlist - Editorial

Long time Rsham here -- I'd love for them to take some inspiration from Hpal's Infusion of Light rework and incorporate something similar into our Tidal Wave procs. We typically overwrite our TW procs with riptide spams, usually for a Primordial Wave setup or just reapplying riptide to someone else without consuming the other stacks first. It'd be nice to see TW work in more ways with healing rain and healing stream/cloudburst totem somehow, to remove some of the unintuitive nature of wasting our procs in the age of Primordial Wave.Pluses of Rsham: I like how we have so many talents that support different types of gameplays, like PW cleaves, Chain Heal AoE (with modifiers and supporting range extenders), super stack situations with Downpour, etc. But please kill "Unleash Life" with a chainsaw... I hate low CD maintenance buttons that could just be baked into other talents or spells, hell even TW procs. It's a waste of a bar button in the age where healers are the 5th DPS.Just in general, and with all the healers (since they have a million buttons), I'd like to see more spells/talents replace existing ones to chop down on bar overload--like make Downpour replace Healing Rain. Simple changes like this. Downpour becomes a stronger nuke AoE heal versus Healing Rain's ticking heal. Possibly add support for a small HoT afterwards on Downpour, so our Deluge talent still works on those targets. Buuuuuuuuuuuut, imagine the Acid Rain Downpour nuke, *heavy breathing*.
I wish we could play more around totems, we have a bunch of them but only 2 feel relevant when you press it. Also, why are we always between playing around riptide with high haste or around fat chain heals? Cloudburst was a great thing to have but they nerfed it so the class is now a bit more boring in my opinion we should keep changing and being a bit more innovative with healing interactions in tier sets and talents for resto shaman.
Seems blizzard is afraid of psychical dmg, i would love them to make stoneskin totem reduce psychical and nature dmg, so we would would have some kind of external.The talent that gives 10% hp for 10s after some heal, should be baseline and please gives us EF totem in shaman tree
i realy hope they base farseer after Rehgar that whould focus on ghost wolf and chain heal, maybe they could make this a melee healer option. but i'realy think this will be the resto/enhi think that stormbringer will be ele/enh because they can focus on all the iconic lightning spells like chainlightning, stormstrike and stormkeepertotemic feels like resto/ele. resto with lowering cd on totems and ele with the summon elemental totems. i wish they bring back the fire dmg totems that way resto could also do some more dmg while still healing in dungeons.
Patch notes 10.3.0Talent changes:- Deludge - removed (strength of Healing toolkit adjusted accordingly to account for the healing loss, position of following talents adjusted)- Choice node Current Control/Tide Turner - removed- Water Totem Mastery - removed (Cloudburst position adjusted)- Torrent - removed - Earthliving Weapon and Improved Earthliving Weapon - removed- Ancestral Vigor is now only 1 rank talent instead of 2.- Deeply Rooted Elements - removed- Position of Wellspring changed, now is choice node with Ascendance (power of Wellspring adjusted to compete with Wellspring - Ascendance big AoE CD, Wellspring short CD weaker CD, on average should do similar numbers in overall healing). Introducing new Shaman Talents (in position of former Deeply Rooted Elements and Improved Earthliving Weapon): - Chain Harvest: Send a wave of anima at the target, which then jumps to additional nearby targets. Deals (205% of Spell power) Shadow damage to up to 5 enemies, and restores (315% of Spell power) health to up to 5 allies. For each target critically struck, the cooldown of Chain Harvest is reduced by 5 sec.- Improved Chain Harvest: Up to 5 friendly targets healed by Chain Harvest will have Riptide cast on them. Up to 5 enemy targets damaged by Chain Harvest will have Flame Shock cast on them. Flame Shock critical strikes reduce the cooldown of Chain Harvest by 1.0 sec.**********************This is something that I would like to see. This is the direction Resto Shamans should go.