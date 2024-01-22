A Look Back at Fire Mage in Dragonflight & War Within Wishlist - Editorial

At this point i wouldn't mind if the spec just got deleted.
There's an entire fourth season coming. Aren't articles like this a bit premature?
Other classes are in need of serious reworks and this dude is over here asking to buff fire mages or some nonsense while they're already at the top.
My wish is Sun King's Blessing will have Pyroclam's old Spell Activation Overlay because as it stands right now a Weak Aura is required to show you have Sun King's Blessing up and that's not a good experience for new players to the spec.
Banger Preheet post
I dont play fire but enjoyed the article and video
Blizzard should just bring Frostfire Bolt back. The reason they removed it was quite stupid and I miss it every single day.
i wish Meteor would work like Comet storm just a click and drop. And not having to target the ground and all
Valid points, and one big thing is that fire never feels very good at the start of the xpacs and something should be done to keep it more consistent feeling right out the gate.But I'd rather Blizz spend time on Arcane first. No spec should require a 32 step opener.
Delete SKB. It’s awful. Feels awful. Plays awful. With blizzard in a constant state to give a mechanic to dodge every 1 second, playing a caster that even has a cast time of longer than 1 second feels too slow to current melee on demand big damage burst.
can we get a new guide writer? this dude doesnt even play mage anymore. so many better options out there for mage content