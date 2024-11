Temporal Missives

Detention Block

Moira Thaurissan says: The Dark Iron dwarves enslaved many tae work in their mines and supply the war machine.

Moira Thaurissan says: When there weren't enough workers left, they sent their fellow Dark Iron instead...

Twilight's Hammer

Moira Thaurissan says: When the Cauldron fell, it only fueled the Dark Iron's cruelty. And convinced them to join the Twilight's Hammer.

The Dark Iron Highway

Moira Thaurissan says: Shadowforge held many secrets, even tae me, its queen-regent. Like what lies beyond the Dark Iron Highway...

Moira Thaurissan says: Even with its guardian slain, the door remains closed...

Lords of the Firelands

Moira Thaurissan says: The lords of the Firelands cared little for the Dark Irons. They would torment any they could.

Moira Thaurissan says: They were held in check by Ragnaros, who only valued us as pawns. Nothing more.

Shadowforge City

Moira Thaurissan says: Not all the Dark Irons of Shadowforge City agreed with serving Ragnaros.

Moira Thaurissan says: I wished for those voices tae be heard. Tae gain power, momentum... I was a right fool.

Martial Law

Moira Thaurissan says: A people at war. The Dark Irons felt cursed. That violence was the only choice.

Moira Thaurissan says: I thought I could change them. Change... him.

The Grim Guzzler

Moira Thaurissan says: Even the bars were filled with fighting and shouting. And not the fun kind, mind you.

Moira Thaurissan says: I often wondered, even with all their hate for everyone else... if they didn't hate themselves most of all.

The Black Vault

Moira Thaurissan says: All the treasure went tae the Dark Iron's endless wars. I even offered my own jewelry to the cause.

Moira Thaurissan says: How Dagran smiled...

Dark Iron Nobles

Moira Thaurissan says: Some dwarves served our Firelord willingly to power their own ambitions. Their own cruelty.

Moira Thaurissan says: Others... out of loyalty towards the Thaurissan line.

The Summoning

Moira Thaurissan says: Sorcerer-Thane Thaurissan first summoned Ragnaros during the War of the Three Hammers.

Moira Thaurissan says: He doomed the Dark Iron clan to servitude.

The Lyceum

Moira Thaurissan says: The Lyceum. A mockery of its name. No grand debates took place here.

Moira Thaurissan says: It was used for marshaling the Dark Iron military. As was most of Blackrock Depths.

The Servant Emperor

Moira Thaurissan says: It was all Dagran could do tae keep his own empire from crumbling from within.

Moira Thaurissan says: He wouldn't accept it, but I knew. It was Ragnaros who truly led the Dark Irons.

End of an Empire

Moira Thaurissan says: I wanted Dagran to be an emperor, not a servant. I wanted tae rule together.

Moira Thaurissan says: But I know how this story ends, champion. And I cannot bae tae watch it.

