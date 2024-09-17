A Bit of Light Philosophy - Mereldar Conversations about Beledar and the Arathi

Fareeya being the best as always
It's definitely the holding chamber of Azeroth herself
Good stuff. Still pressed that Salandria's counterpart Dornaa has not seen any story presence :P
"Glow lady." Heh, cute.
Childrens Week I am assuming is going to involve a few new faces this year - complete with a glowy lady
Can't seem to find these NPCs anywhere in Mereldar.
y'know, at first I was like "that's a lot of horde paladins"and then I thought "wait, does the alliance even have any notable paladins left?and the only two I could really think of was Turalyon and Fareeya.It's a little sad that the horde has more recognizable paladins right now. I'm sure I'm forgetting someone...
I do feel like Blizzard are amping up Paladins with The War Within and leading into Midnight.With the introduction of the Arathi and the ties their forming with Horde and Alliance, what a better way of teaching those about the Light with the oncoming confrontation with Xal'atath and the Void.Would be neat to finally see Paladins across all races uniting together to defend the Sunwell.
Why are these paladins having trouble wrapping their head around Ashbringer: the race? Light and Fire have been closely aligned on the cosmic chart since the beginning. This isn't some new form of magic or some revolution of understanding about the laws of reality. They even draw power from a fallen naaru crystal, again just like Ashbringer. Priests have had "holy fire" since vanilla. Paladins have been "radiant" even before we had the damage type.Probably one of the first snippets of TWW lore I don't like. I am not a fan of the weird revisionists who want to dislodge the cosmology we've been taught. There is absolutely nothing special about the sacred flame, it is bog standard naaru light magic, the same we've had access to for years. I appreciate they took the time to have these characters come out and check up on the Arathi - that's very good - but the reactions themselves are what i take exception with.Not ONE character has said, "hey, you know that legendary holy fire weapon we crafted from a light crystal that fell from the sky? Kinda weird that you all worship the same type of crystal and have the same type of powers, right? Hey do you guys know what Naaru are?" like... what. How was that not the first thing brought up when asking about Mereldar and Beledar.