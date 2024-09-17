A Bit of Light Philosophy - Mereldar Conversations about Beledar and the Arathi

Lady Liadrin and Salandria

Lady Liadrin says: Thank you for agreeing to meet with us. I'm eager to learn more about the Sacred Flame.

Regald Hornfyre says: It's no problem, my lady. I'm always happy to discuss the Sacred Flame.

Lady Liadrin says: Do you gain the Sacred Flame through Beledar?

Regald Hornfyre says: Beledar is more... a symbol. A holy relic if you will. A powerful source of the Light, yes. But not the source of the Sacred Flame.

Salandria says: Does the Flame come from another source, or is it intrinsic?

Regald Hornfyre says: Sorry, I'm trying to condense years' worth of training into a single conversation.

Regald Hornfyre says: The Sacred Flame comes from within, much like the Light. But it's also an external source, much like the Light. It just has more... physical applications, given its flammability.

Lady Liadrin says: Interesting. So you tap into the Elemental Plane?

Regald Hornfyre says: In many ways it's an element of faith. The Sacred Flame isn't a being or energy from the Firelands, nor any specific plane, but the representation of belief.

Regald Hornfyre says: It's not just holy nor just arcane, but both, and neither. Coming from us, and existing as a radiant force throughout the cosmos.

Salandria says: It sounds akin to some of our applications of the Light, compared to Stormwind.

Lady Liadrin says: True, and I suppose it makes sense, given its origins.

Lady Liadrin says: Thank you, Regald. It has been a pleasure. I hope we can return soon.



Sunwalker Dezco and High Prelate Rata

Sunwalker Dezco says: This crystal... Beledar. It's larger than I expected.

Great Kyron says: Beledar's warmth keeps us all safe, and allows this canyon to flourish.

Sunwalker Dezco says: Great Kyron. It is an honor.

Great Kyron says: The honor is mine. Without the help of your people, we would not have survived the Harbingers attack.

High Prelate Rata says: Ya had a prophecy about this yes? Renilash, I believe?

Great Kyron says: The great battle of the Arathi versus the dark, yes.

Great Kyron says: I can't help but wonder if this was Renilash, where do we go from here?

Great Kyron says: If it wasn't Renilash... what else could come our way?

Sunwalker Dezco says: Given Xal'atath is on the loose, I doubt we will have to wait long to find out.

High Prelate Rata says: Dezco, we should continue onwards. Great Kyron, I look forward to talking to ya again.

Great Kyron says: And you. Flame's Blessing upon you.

Captain Fareeya and the Orphans

Chay says: Excuse me, miss. Why are you shining?

Captain Fareeya says: I was forged in the Light, little one. To fight the Burning Legion.

Chay says: Oh wow! Probably a good thing you weren't forged in the Sacred Flame. Being on fire might hurt.

Captain Fareeya says: Hah, I imagine it would. I am happy with just the Light. No flame needed.

Chay says: But you could burn your foes! Phaawww! Foooosh!

Captain Fareeya says: I have defeated plenty of foes without it. I have no doubt I will defeat plenty more.

Chay says: Oh wow, could you show me?

Captain Fareeya says: Perhaps when you are older, yes?

Chay says: Thanks Glowy Lady!

Captain Fareeya says: It's Fareeya, little one. Look for me when you are grown.