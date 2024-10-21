8-Hour Scheduled Maintenance Ahead of Patch 11.0.5

Well at least they post it instead of doing the usual routine lol
I'll be shocked if it's up by 5 lol
Already made other plans for tomorrow, so make sure to screenshot this post so you can all laugh at me if it turns out servers come back on at noon.
As expected, the rollout will be smooth-ish, but the subsequent patches will hold up progress for the next 3-4 days. Will we have 8-hour downtimes for the first few days or just the one-hour hotfix fiesta?
pretty much a whole day gone for a limited time event.
Bit late to the party. I knew about this almost two days ago, I don't know why you guys post this information at the last minute.And yes, you can expect it to be longer than 8 hours. They have trouble with weekly maintenance deadlines, they stand no chance at keeping a full patch from breaking everything no matter how many times they try.I still remember the week that Helix Gearbreaker flooded the Mage Quarter portal tower in Stormwind. He'd be stuck in one spot and if anyone tried to attack him they'd be stuck in combat until they were randomly one-shot out of seemingly nowhere.
BUFF FROST DK MORE! I WANNA SOLO 12 KEYS!
We gotta make it entertaining , so lets bet how many times they gona extend it - i say at least 2 :D
It's wild how bad their infrastructure is.
Can't wait for shaman, mages and frost DKs to enjoy the 20th anniversary patch!
If anyone actually believes the servers will be online at 3:00 pm PDT (aka 6 PM America time) I have a bridge to sell you!
8 hour minimum 💀
If they are doing an 8 hour maintenance that means is gonna be 16 hours in total, lets gooooooooooooooooooooo