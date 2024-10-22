6 New Classes for Dracthyr Race Now Available - Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock & Warrior

I actually was going to do a race change on my Hunter until I saw that MM needs crit more than mastery. Can't be upset when you can now have more than one.
I'm hoping they eventually get Monk and Shaman too
if only the dragon form could have xmog on.....
Already 2 Priests and 2 Warlocks in my guild have race changed to Dracthyr due to the massive boost Glide gives to their movement kit. Either they nerf Glide again, or they give Priest and Warlocks buffs to their mobility, because (pun intended) this isn't going to fly in the long term.
When is ele sham nerf coming?
Dracthyr have green essence. That should mean Druids. Hoping they will add them soon, now that they have the time. OR they might as well take the Green out of Dracthyr.
must of evoker player´s use toys/consumables to change appaarence, "sure" ppl want reroll race or lvling that new option. Lazy no creativity.
New classes for them are worthless unless they make them able to wear armor
Sick! So when can they, you know, actually wear their armor on their 3d model?
Okay, so a lot of people are missing the reason why Dracthyr can't be Druids, Monks and Shaman.Dracthyr are granted their powers from the Dragons.Druids and Monks are granted their powers from the Wild Gods, and Shaman the Elements. Most sources of magic kinda don't like it when you try to tap into Multiple sources of empowerment at the same time. So if you're a Dracthyr who by default is all juiced up by Dragon magic, and you try to ask the Wild Gods for help, they're probably gonna be like "You're fine" or "Why?", while the Elements are just going to stick a massive finger up at you. (The elements still aren't super fond of Dragons).
No mog.
Ok, so first dwarfs became available for the Horde, now humans fully became available for the Horde.When orks and trolls will be available for the Alliance?
The glide speed is the same as the run speed. I'm on dracthyr hunter. The mobility is the slowfall and the ability to reverse disengage knockbacks.