5 More Character Slots with Patch 10.2.7

Big W
Hell yeah!Now I don't have to delete anyone for the MoP event.
Why? We need to lower the amount of character slots available. Too many players are altaholics and have dozens or more characters that are max level, yet only experiencing 2-5% of the game's content. Everyone rushes but they don't take the time to appreciate all we get in WoW.If we lower the amount of slots, players would be forced to spend more time on their characters. 60 is plenty. If someone can make one of each class per faction, that is all they need. Question:Instead of a character boost I won't use and character slots I don't need, can I just get something I do want instead? That would be awesome :/
As a raging, unrepentant Altoholic, This means 5 more Angels will join my character roster
and max in each realm?
How do people even have that many characters?
now pwease lift the "1 evoker per realm" rule. i know historically hero classes have had that limit for their intro xpacs, but i would love to level an evoker for mop remix but don't want to delete my current level 70 evoker just to do it.
Thank you Mommy Blizzard
WAR WITHIN HYPE WAR WITHIN HYPEWAR WITHIN HYPE WAR WITHIN HYPE
Massive W, but you know what would be cooler? Giving hunter their overdue talent rework.