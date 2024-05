369 Cheese - Deleting Jewelry for Better Raid Scaling in MoP Remix

On Heroic Difficulty

At 371 item level or below (388 in each gear slot), bosses have 20% less health and deal 30% less damage.

At 388 item level (415.2 in each gear slot), bosses are the same as before the hotfix.

(415.2 in each gear slot), bosses are the same as before the hotfix. At 406 item level or above (444 in each gear slot), bosses have 20% more health and deal 20% more damage.

On Mythic Difficulty

At 388 item level or below (415.2 in each gear slot), bosses have 20% less health and deal 30% less damage.

At 406 item level or above (444 in each gear slot), bosses have the same amount of health as before the hotfix.

Rather than hard breakpoints, these are sliding scales based on item level, so a boss will gradually change health and damage above and below those points.