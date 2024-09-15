3-Hour Maintenance Scheduled for September 17th 7:00 am - 10:00 am PDT

very kind, give the mythic raiders an extra 2 hours of sleep before a full week of practically no sleep for them
hopefully they fix the blitz not giving mount %
Maybe they will finally fix all the guild banks that had all their items disappear.
Wouldn't it make more sense to release m0 and story difficulty for raids in week 2 of the expansion launching?Week 1 released heroic dungeons, week 2 had almost nothing of note that was added. Waiting until week 3 before m0s means doing nothing week 2. The structure makes no sense.Also, it makes no sense how m+ is released a week after heroic raids are released when the best gear from raids matches a M+10 anyway, so M+ should be released same time as heroic raids, which should be week 3, with m0s released on week 2.If they made week 1 heroic dungeons, week 2 m0s, then it would lead up to week 3 being raids and mythic+ dungeons.They should make story difficulty week 2 because it drops no loot anyway. It's purely for the story. Wouldn't it make sense to get the story out the way early instead of waiting several weeks for it to release.