20th Anniversary Update PTR Development Notes - Event Available for Testing

The new celebration hub is now available including new activities such as Mount Mania, Fashion Frenzy, and the Storyteller stage.

Explore the hub and turn into your pet in the Pet Corner, hop on the ice rink, take a photo at the photobooth, or venture through portals for unique vista selfies.

Queue up for our new scenario with 10-20 other players to help Chromie knock some unintended guests from her tour of the opening of the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj.

Face off against new gatecrashing World Bosses like the Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stonewatcher.

Challenge the past anniversary world bosses as well.

Greetings Adventurers!The PTR has recently been updated with more 20th Anniversary content. Come and visit the updated Caverns of Time celebration area, world bosses, and queue up to the new Codex of Chromie scenario.