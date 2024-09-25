20th Anniversary Update PTR Development Notes - Dracthyr Nerf for Non-Evokers, Class Changes

Blackrock Depths Raid



Testing will be available on September 26, September 27, October 3, and October 4. See the raid testing schedule for more information.

Dracthyr Racial Updates



Dracthyr who have strayed away from Evoker magic have a reduced movement boost when pressing Glide.

Dark Iron Dwarf



Mole Machine exits have been added for zones in Kul Tiras, Zandalar, Dragonflight, and Shadowlands.

DRUID



Hero Talents



Elune’s Chosen



Arcane spells cast by Convoke the Spirits now trigger Lunation.

Spells cast by Convoke the Spirits now trigger Starlord.

Lunar Beam no longer causes Lunation to reduce the cooldown of Lunar Beam.

Hero Talents



Dark Ranger



Extra Black Arrows fired from Withering Fire will now apply their periodic effect.

Shadow Surge damage increased by 100%.

Black Arrow damage reduced by 10%.

Black Arrow’s periodic effect is now tracked on personal enemy nameplates.

Basilisk Collar damage bonus reduced to 2/4% (was 5/10%).

Kill Command damage increased by 20%.

Multi-Shot damage increased by 300%.

Serpentine Rhythm damage bonus per stack increased to 25% (was 15%).

Maximum stacks for Serpentine Rhythm decreased to 4 (was 6).

Serpentine Blessing duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Serpentine Blessing pet damage bonus increased to 8% (was 6%).

Training Expert is now a 1-point talent.

Dark Ranger



Extra Black Arrows fired from Hunter’s Prey will now apply their periodic effect.

Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus updated – Consuming Precise Shots increases the damage of your next Aimed Shot by 20% (was 10%).

Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus no longer stacks (used to stack 2 times).

Razor Fragments is now a rolling periodic.

Master Marksman now benefits from Unnatural Causes.

Dark Ranger



Phantom Pain’s damage sharing effect increased to 8% of Aimed Shot damage (was 5%).

Fury of the Eagle now consumes a stack of Tip of the Spear when the channel begins, and the damage bonus will persist for the duration of the channel.

Merciless Blow’s periodic damage now benefits from damage modifiers and can critically strike.

Spearhead will no longer go on cooldown if the pet is out of range.

Ice Floes now allows you to cast Portal and Teleport spells while moving.

Hero Talents



Spellslinger



Volatile Magic now correctly benefits from damage bonuses.

Gravity Lapse’s visual effects have been updated.

Gravity Lapse target cap increased to 8 units and Gravity Lapse now stuns instead of rooting.

Spellslinger



Arcane Splinter damage reduced by 10%.

Unerring Proficiency damage bonus increased to 20% (was 16%).

Spellslinger



Frost Splinter damage reduced by 10%.

Unerring Proficiency damage bonus increased to 5% (was 3%).

Protection



Base armor increased by 10%.

Armor from Shield of the Righteous increased by 10%.

Inmost Light cooldown reduction increased to 33% (was 20%).

Feint no longer triggers a global cooldown when activated.

The new Ascendance model has been updated.



Developer’s note: With this week’s PTR deploy, the new Ascendance has received some additional updates following player feedback. For players that would prefer to use the previous version of the new Ascendance model or the older version of the Ascendance model, there will be glyphs that will let players change their Ascendance model. These glyphs will be purchasable with gold from Flamesmith Lanying in the Shaman Order Hall.

Erupting Lava now also increases Flame Shock damage by 25%.

Lava Burst damage increased by 10%.

Erupting Lava now increases Flame Shock damage by 50% (was 25%).

An issue causing Deeply Rooted Elements to trigger from Earthquake’s periodic damage effects has been resolved.

Adjusted some connections in the spec talent tree.

Deeply Rooted Elements talent now triggers on cast rather than on damage dealt.

Ascendance now correctly reduces the cooldown of Stormstrike by 60%.

Deeply Rooted Elements chance to trigger reduced to 6% (was 7%).

If Lightning Bolt hits multiple enemies with Primordial Wave while Thorim’s Invocation is set to cast Chain Lightning, it will no longer switch to Lightning Bolt.

An issue causing Sundering to become unavailable with Voltaic Blaze active has been resolved.

Totemic



An issue causing Whirling Earth to be consumed on Lava Lash spreading has been fixed.

Thunderous Roar now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (was 8).

Arms



Warbringer now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. The tooltip will be updated in a future update.

Odyn’s Fury now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (was 8).

SHAMAN



Elemental



Erupting Lava’s bonus to Flame Shock damage is 50% effective in PvP combat.

A column for Starting Matchmaking Value has been added to the scoreboard for Rated Battleground Blitz. Information about change in matchmaking value has also been added to the rating tooltip.

Hello testers! Here are this week’s notes for the 20th Anniversary Update PTR:New Glyph: Glyph of Traditional Ascendance – Your Ascendance transformations embody their traditional forms.New Glyph: Glyph of Energetic Ascendance – Your Ascendance transformations embody energetic forms, unleashing their power.