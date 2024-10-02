20th Anniversary Update Development Notes for October 2nd

Raid and Anniversary Timewalking items with effects will be available to test on the Trinketaur npc.

DRUID



Balance



Balance of All Things once again grants 10/20% critical strike chance (was 8/16%).

Developer’s note: We know this talent creates a rotation that can be frustrating, especially in AOE. After further playtesting and reading feedback, we’re not happy with the possibility that players that don’t enjoy Circle’s playstyle could feel obligated to take it, so we are removing it.

Lunar Calling increases Starfire damage by 100% (was 80%).

Tranquilizing Shots empowered by Kodo Tranquilizer will now prioritize players.

Hero Talents



Dark Ranger



Dark Arrow can now only benefit from Bleak Powder once per cast.

Dark Arrow can now only benefit from Bleak Powder once per cast. Gaining Withering Fire now grants Deathblow.

Shadow Daggers damage reduced by 90%.

Black Arrow’s damage over time effect is now exclusive per caster.

Bleak Powder’s cone size increased by 50%.

Bleak Powder’s visual size increased.

Dark Ranger



Withering Fire stacking aura duration increased to 3 minutes (was 1 minute).

Withering Fire stacking aura duration increased to 3 minutes (was 1 minute). Withering Fire now requires 3 casts of Bestial Wrath to trigger (was 4).

Bleak Powder damage increased by 100%.

Shadow Hounds now have Beast Cleave for their duration.

Bleak Arrows chance to trigger Deathblow increased to 20% (was 15%).

Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus will no longer be inconsistently consumed by Trick Shots-empowered Aimed Shots.

Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus will now consistently benefit all damage instances of a Trick Shots-empowered Aimed Shot.

Nerub-ar Palace 4-set bonus will now behave properly with spell-queued Arcane Shots and Multi-Shots.

The range of Sic Em enhanced Kill Shots has been reduced.

Harpoon will now find an appropriate destination during the Rasha’nan fight in The Dawnbreaker dungeon.

Hero Talents



Frostfire



Frostfire Burst damage increased by 25%.

Frostfire Burst damage increased by 25%. Frostfire Infusion damage increased by 50%.

Isothermic Core Meteor damage increased by 15%.

Isothermic Core Comet Storm damage increased by 25%.

Gravity Lapse cooldown increased to 40 seconds (was 30 seconds).

Meteorites are now summoned instantly.

Arcane Missiles no longer consumes Ice Floes if you have Slipstream talented.

Spellslinger



Spellfrost Teachings procs now properly increases your Arcane Orb damage by 10% for 10 seconds.

All ability damage reduced by 3%.

Lit Fuse now has a 6% chance to trigger (was 4%).

Lit Fuse no longer highlights Fire Blast.

Lit Fuse is now displayed on the Personal Resource Display.

Explosive Ingenuity now increases Lit Fuse’s chance to trigger by 4% (was 3%).

Explosive Ingenuity now increases Living Bomb’s damage by 50% (was 25%).

Explosivo’s Living Bomb damage increase while in Combustion reduced to 30% (was 40%).

Sparking Cinders now triggers 3 times per minute (was 2).

Sparking Cinders damage bonus increased to 15% for Pyroblast and Flamestrike (was 10% for Pyroblast and 20% for Flamestrike).

Sunfury



Burden of Power now increases Pyroblast damage by 20% (was 15%).

Burden of Power now increases Pyroblast damage by 20% (was 15%). Burden of Power now increases Flamestrike damage by 30% (was 60%).

Glorious Incandescence now highlights Fire Blast.

Hero Talents



Shado-Pan



Added an energy tracker aura. This aura shows the player how much energy they have spent towards their next set of Flurry Strikes.

Added an energy tracker aura. This aura shows the player how much energy they have spent towards their next set of Flurry Strikes. Flurry Charges are no longer cancelable and no longer have a duration.

Flurry Strikes unleash energy trigger threshold is now 240 energy (was 300).

Flurry Strike damage reduced by 8%.

Flurry Strike Accumulator Threshold increased by 47%.

Wisdom of the Wall bonus effects duration reduced to 16 seconds (was 20%).

Against All Odds duration reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Developer’s note: The goal of these changes is to allow Shado-Pan to activate Flurry Strikes more frequently and have a better understanding of when the Flurry Strikes are going to to be unleashed on their foes.

Blackout Kick’s damage increased by 20%.

Flurry of Xuen damage increased by 40%.

Fixed an issue that caused Courageous Impulse to incorrectly buff the damage of Blackout Kick by more than intended when multiple stacks are active.

Fixed an issue that caused Courageous Impulse to incorrectly buff Teachings of the Monastery Blackout Kicks.

Developer’s note: Some of these changes will be applied to the PTR environment via hotfixes or a newer build deploy at a later time.

Subtlety



Flagellation cooldown reduced to 1 minute (was 1 minute 30 seconds), lash damage reduced by 25%, initial effect duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 12 seconds), and trailing buff duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Developer’s note: Some of these changes will be applied to the PTR environment via hotfixes or a newer build deploy at a later time.

Hero Talents



Colossus



Arterial Bleed causes Colossal Might to increase the damage dealt by Deep Wounds and Rend by 3% per stack (was 2%).

Arterial Bleed causes Colossal Might to increase the damage dealt by Deep Wounds and Rend by 3% per stack (was 2%). No Stranger to Pain increases total damage ignored by Ignore Pain by 20% (was 15%).

Overwhelmed now stacks up to 10 times (was 12).

Culling Cyclone bonus Bladestorm damage reduced to 15% (was 20%).

Opportunist now increases the damage and critical strike damage of your next Overpower or Raging Blow by 25% (was 30%).

Raging Blow damage increased by 25%.



Developer’s note: This change does not affect Reckless Abandon’s Crushing Blow.

Developer’s note: This change does not affect Reckless Abandon’s Bloodbath.

Mistweaver Ai in the Timeless Isles now offers Mists of Pandaria: Remix achievement rewards for players who didn’t receive the achievement rewards properly during the event.



Developer’s note: To see these items on the PTR you must have the Mists of Pandaria: Remix achievements completed and your account data copied in the Character Selection Screen under Copy Account Data.

ITEMS



The following items from the Blackrock Depths Anniversary event have been adjusted for PvP combat:



Molten Furnace absorb reduced by 67% in PvP combat.

The following items from the Blackrock Depths Anniversary event have been adjusted for PvP combat: Molten Furnace absorb reduced by 67% in PvP combat. Naglering damage reduced by 70% in PvP combat.

Spire of the Stoneshaper absorb reduced by 90% in PvP combat.

Flame Wreath damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Force of Magma damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Circle of Flame health and mana reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Force of Will damage reduction reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Long General’s Sword stat bonus reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Spellslinger



Gravity Lapse is now a Root while in PvP combat.

Gravity Lapse is now a Root while in PvP combat. Gravity Lapse now prioritizes targeting players over pets.

ARACHNOPHOBIA MODE



Fixed an issue where the setting would sometimes be temporarily disabled upon logging in or teleporting to a new area.

Fixed an issue where the setting would sometimes be temporarily disabled upon logging in or teleporting to a new area. Fixed an issue that caused some swapped creatures to appear too large or too small.

Mounts will now dynamically swap if the mode is enabled while the mount is already visible.

Bloodswarmers are now supported by arachnophobia mode (including mount versions).

Hello testers!Here are the changes you can find in this week’s 11.0.5 20th Anniversary PTR update:New Moon damage increased by 20%.Half Moon damage increased by 10%.Rattle the Stars increases Starsurge and Starfall damage by 10% (was 12%).Umbral Inspiration increases damage by 30% (was 35%).Circle of Life and Death removed.Death Perception now also increases Symbols of Death damage by an additional 3/6%.Shadow Blades cooldown reduced to 1 minute 30 seconds (was 2 minutes) and duration reduced to 16 seconds (was 20 seconds).The First Dance duration bonus for next Shadow Dance increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).Bloodthirst damage increased by 30%.A dropdown has been added to the Currency pane that allows you to see all the transferable currency types across your Warband. This enables you to transfer currencies your current character hasn’t encountered before and wouldn’t normally see in their list.