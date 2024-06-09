This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
2024 Wowhead Marketing Survey and Premium Giveaway
Wowhead
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
Sas148
Wowhead periodically runs marketing surveys to better access the needs and demographics of our community. To that end, we invite you to participate by clicking the link below. It should take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete.
Participate in the Wowhead Marketing Survey
As a thank you for participating, we'll randomly select
twenty (20)
individuals who complete the survey, and provide their email address, to receive
One Year of Wowhead Premium
.
The survey will conclude on
June 16, 2024
@ 11:59 PM Pacific Time.
Winners' will be contacted via email and their masked address will be posted here by
June 20, 2024
.
Survey participants must complete all required fields to be eligible to win a prize. If you're already Premium and happen to win, we'll attempt to add a year to your expiration date. If that's not possible, you'll have an opportunity to gift the prize to another person of your choosing.
If you have any questions regarding the survey, please direct them to or open a ticket directly at
https://help.zam.com
.
Thank you for your participation and best of luck!
