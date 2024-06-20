2024 Midsummer Fire Festival Begins June 21st to July 5th - New Wylderdrake Armor & Bad Luck Protection

Dragonflight

Extinguishing Bonfires Achievements

Extinguishing Kalimdor

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azshara, Desloace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring.

Horde : Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethorn, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands.

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire, Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh.

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Northrend: Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires Northrend: Borean Tundra, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Howling Fjord, Crystalsong Forest, Sholazar Basin, Dragonblight.

Twilight Highlands, Uldum

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kul Tiras: Tiragarde Sound, Stormsong Valley, Drustvar.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Zandalar: Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun

Honoring the Flames Achievements

Flame Keeper/Warden of Eastern Kingdoms: Honor the flames of Eastern Kingdoms

Horde: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethron, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, the Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands

Alliance: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands

Horde: Ashenvale, Azshara, Desolace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Alliance: Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Horde: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh

Alliance: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh

Horde: Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest

Alliance: Dragonblight, Crystalsong Forest, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Borean Tundra

Horde: Vashj'ir, Twilight Highlands, Hyjal, Deepholm, Uldum

Alliance: Uldum, Deepholm, Twilight Highlands, Vashj'ir, Hyjal

Horde: Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley fo the Four Winds

Alliance: Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley of the Four Winds

Horde: Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Frostfire Ridge

Alliance: Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Shadowmoon Valley

Horde: Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar

Alliance: Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar

Horde: Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun

Alliance: Tiragarde Sound, Stormsong Valley, Drustvar

Torch Juggler : Juggle 40 torches in 15 seconds in Dalaran.

Slay Ahune in the Slave Pens. King of the Fire Festival : Complete the quest, "A Thief's Reward", by stealing the flames from your enemy's capital cities.

Igneous Flameling : Who’s ready for a hot stone massage?

This little piece of summer smells of warm evenings and lightning storms. If you look closely, you might be able to make out a face. Blazing Cindercrawler: Tiny, incinerated corpses of various insects line its cage.

Summer Wear: Mantle of the Fire Festival, Vestments of Summer, Sandals of Summer, Helm of the Fire Festival, Tabard of Summer Skies, Tabard of Summer Flames

Mantle of the Fire Festival, Vestments of Summer, Sandals of Summer, Helm of the Fire Festival, Tabard of Summer Skies, Tabard of Summer Flames Heirlooms: Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing, Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing, Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing

Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing, Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing, Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing Toys: Fire Eater's Hearthstone , Cozy Bonfire, Brazier of Dancing Flames, Set of Matches, Burning Defender’s Medallion, Summer Cranial Skillet, Flamin’ Ring of Flashiness

Fire Eater's Hearthstone Cozy Bonfire, Brazier of Dancing Flames, Set of Matches, Burning Defender’s Medallion, Summer Cranial Skillet, Flamin’ Ring of Flashiness Other: Juggling Torch x5, Fiery Festival Brew, Handful of Summer Petals, Bag of Smorc Ingredients x5, Elderberry Pie x5, Fire-Toasted Bun x5, Midsummer Sausage x5, Toasted Smorc x5

Cataclysm Classic

Burning Blossoms–By Fire Be Blessed: Complete quests to earn Burning Blossoms then throw them into the bonfires to receive the buff, "Fire Festival of Fury" which increases melee/spell critical chance by 3% for 1 hour.

Complete quests to earn Burning Blossoms then throw them into the bonfires to receive the buff, "Fire Festival of Fury" which increases melee/spell critical chance by 3% for 1 hour. Holiday Boss: The Frost Lord Ahune : Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, the Frost Lord. Once Ahune is defeated, you'll be able to loot a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains Justice Points, Burning Blossoms, and a chance of gaining the Frostscythe of Lord Ahune). This is a daily reward available to characters level 84 and above.

: Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, the Frost Lord. Once Ahune is defeated, you'll be able to loot a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains Justice Points, Burning Blossoms, and a chance of gaining the Frostscythe of Lord Ahune). This is a daily reward available to characters level 84 and above. Dance Around the Ribbon Pole: At every festival camp, one of these traditional decorations stands tall beside the bonfire. Take up one of the multi-colored ribbons and dance around the pole with your friends and fellow celebrants for a 10% experience buff!

At every festival camp, one of these traditional decorations stands tall beside the bonfire. Take up one of the multi-colored ribbons and dance around the pole with your friends and fellow celebrants for a 10% experience buff! Stealing The Flames: Members of the Horde and Alliance can visit the bonfires of the opposing faction and steal them, depriving their enemies of the blessings of the fire spirits! Take care, because each side will defend its own flames.

Members of the Horde and Alliance can visit the bonfires of the opposing faction and steal them, depriving their enemies of the blessings of the fire spirits! Take care, because each side will defend its own flames. Fire Juggling: Speak with the Master Fire Juggler near your capital's bonfire in order to juggle flaming torches in this daily quest!

Speak with the Master Fire Juggler near your capital's bonfire in order to juggle flaming torches in this daily quest! Fire in the Sky: The lengthy Midsummer Fire Festival traditionally ends with the sky itself being set alight on the last night of the festival. You won't want to miss it!

Take part in the hottest holiday of the year from June 21 through July 5. The Midsummer Fire Festival brings with it a variety of activities and rewards to light up Azeroth’s summer.New This YearNew Skyriding Customization: Cliffside Wylderdrake ArmorJune 21–July 5Major Horde and Alliance CitiesBurning BlossomHoliday Event Boss Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, granting a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains holiday loot) as a daily reward. This is available to characters level 10 and above.Updated Loot SystemWe’re changing the way the loot system for the holiday boss drops work. We have increased drop rates significantly for the first boss kill on a single account. Only the first attempt on a single Battle.net account will be eligible to receive the item drop, however. For each subsequent daily attempt on the boss with a single Battle.net account, the chance for the item to drop will increase and continues to accumulate for each failed attempt. This change will allow players to spend less time working to earn a specific dropped item while providing an increasing opportunity to get that item during the holiday.Daily QuestsComplete special daily quests to obtain experience, gold, and Burning Blossoms to purchase holiday items. For detailed information about the quests, check out the Midsummer Fire Festival guide on Wowhead.Completing the achievements Extinguishing the Cataclysm, Extinguishing Eastern Kingdoms, Extinguishing Kalimdor, Extinguishing Northrend, and Extinguishing Outland will reward the meta-achievement Desecration of the Alliance or Desecration of the Horde. Required for the Flame Keeper/Flame Warden meta-achievement (see below).Completing the achievements Flame Keeper of Cataclysm, Flame Keeper of Eastern Kingdoms, Flame Keeper of Kalimdor, Flame Keeper of Northrend, and Flame Keeper of Outland will reward the meta-achievement The Fires of Azeroth. Required for the Flame Keeper/Flame Warden meta-achievement (see below).Additional Midsummer Fire Festival AchievementsThe Flame KeeperThe Flame WardenFlame KeeperFlame WardenJune 21–July 5Located Capital CitiesMidsummer Fire FestivalAcross Azeroth and beyond, brilliant bonfires have been lit to rekindle peoples’ spirits and ward off ancient evils. Each year, new guardians are chosen to watch over the sacred flames and ensure that they are never extinguished.Called "Flame Keepers" or "Flame Wardens," these chosen few request the aid of brave adventurers to traverse the land and journey into the dark recesses of Azeroth's dungeons. It is rumored that any heroes who are willing to brave the terrors placed before them will be rewarded for their efforts through the power of the flames.ActivitiesThe festivities have begun as the citizens of Azeroth celebrate the hottest of seasons by playing with fire all across their worlds! Stop by a capital city to begin the event’s main quests. While in each of the capital cities, be on the lookout for enemy players; stealing the flames from capital city bonfires. Through your participation in festival quests, you'll collect Burning Blossoms, a special holiday currency you’ll spend to purchase various items and pets available from Midsummer suppliers and merchants.