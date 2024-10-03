This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
20 Years of WoW Concept Art
Live
Posted
28 minutes ago
by
iMX3
Blizzard has posted some
concept art over on X
, formerly Twitter, showcasing the last 20 years of World of Warcraft!
20 Years of WoW Concept Art Post on X
Concept Art
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News