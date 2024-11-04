2-Hour Scheduled Maintenance During November 5th Reset

Fix something.
Hope we get a TON of fixes.
Here's hoping that they don't break it worse in their efforts to fix things. I'm not trying to be cynical but it's hard to stay positive with just how buggy war within. This is like classic and burning crusade levels of bugginess.
We finally getting those Havoc Dh buffs we've been needing since pre expansion launch that we never got?
That's been sitting on the launcher for at least two days that I can remember. The real question, without any hope whatsoever, is if they gonna fix dozens hundreds of newly introduced bugs from this patch alone, forget about fixing the ones been in the game for months.
Going to break even more stuff somehow
translation: 6 hour maintenance incoming
i'm gonna mark it down as 4 hrs and save my self the stress.
Safe to say its going to take 8 hours then