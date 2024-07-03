15-Meter Lightforged Gorehowl Statue Revealed by Blizzard China

They sure like huge gorehowls!
Happy for our Chinese friends who get to adventure in azeroth once again!
Feel like this is a leak of some sort lol too specific to an untold story to be that random.
Would love to get a lightforged gorehowl aappearance in wow
That looks really awesome! Glad our fellow gamers are back on Azeroth
They'll tear it down again if/when negotiations fall through again. I'm glad the Chinese players get to play again, though
you know what this means?nothingbut if I were a crazy story-driven conspiracy person I would say.....Yrel, didn't kill Gromm, now he is mad Lightforge fanatic like her and we are about to see them at the end of this or the start of midnight to fight the void, or us depending on how crazy the light decides to go.....
What axe?
I think we might see the actual AU Garrosh in the game at some point... at least another taste of AU Draenor
Look, he left his weapon behind!That means he's completely unhinged!
Lightforged and voidinfused races when? 👀
Hopefully no one disenchants this one!
Nice, but aren't they just gonna end up ripping it down again next time Blizzard has a tiffy with China and has to pull out?