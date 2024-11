Upcoming Crafting Changes



Pairing with the release of the specialization respec option, we are deploying some balance changes to several profession stats to bring them closer together in value.



Multicraft – Average number of extra items created via a Multicraft crit reduced by 30%.

In addition, we are adjusting several specialization tree bonuses to Multicraft:





Inscription

Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Multitasking tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).



Tailoring



Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Less is More tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).



Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces when crafting Polishing Cloth in the final point of the Additional Embroidery tree reduced to +10% (was +50%).







Developer’s note: While Multicraft and Resourcefulness each have their own niche, it is generally the case that point for point, Multicraft can provide significantly more value than the other crafting and gathering stats. Conversely, Resourcefulness provides significantly less value than other crafting and gathering stats. The above change should bring these two stats closer in value to the other stats, with the intention that it becomes a more interesting choice which stats to pursue.



The Blue post they referenced made by Linxy on the WoW Forum mentions that the balance changes to Multicraft and Resourcefulness are coming "paired" with the release of the specialization resepec option. So either the Community Manager of Blizzard is lying to us or the more likely option: That they just haven't put it up on the ptr yet and are going to do so at some point down the line.





Damn, Multicraft is getting absolutely GUTTED...



Though that resourcefulness change is probably going to be pretty ridiculous for Resourcefulness spec'd people... With 50% increased resourcefulness returns from the tree and 25% resourcefulness returns from an optional reagent, you'd get back 30 * 1.5 (the 50% buff from the patch) * 1.75 = 78.75% reagents returned on average on a resourcefulness proc.





Right now someone with 20% resourcefulness can only get an average of 70 items per stack refunded. This change will increase it to 90. With 25% resourcefulness, it goes from 75 to 112. That adjustment basically covers the loss from transmutagen values dropping.



The R1 to R2 doesn't really matter if the prices are nearly the same.



What is more important I think is that this patch will be released around the beginning of the time that the Bountiful Seasons Phial switches to Resourcefulness.







Resourcefulness was already superior to multicraft for anyone that made items for other people, since multicrafts are given to the person who has placed the order but resourcefulness procs were kept by the crafter.



This just widens that divide even further :S





I’m doing potions with the high multi craft. Procing 15 or more potions is fantastic and has let me make profits upwards of 30-40% over what I put in for herbs. Wild.



On the flip side, engineering parts and devices are about to go hard for awhile with resourcefulness and especially the mount crafting xD



Zero to a Token

Mass Salvage Assist Addon



I found I was constantly getting errors of being unable to mill because of herb stack ratios. This was painfully annoying. So, I now wrote an addon to automate the annoyance so literally all you need to do is the following:



Manually select the reagent type/quality you wish to mass mill, prospect, refine, thamauturgy, etc.





Click the create all button (or mill all, etc.)



If you have 25,000 herbs in your bags, it will mill all of them without you ever having to press another button. You are more likely to go offline from being AFK before the milling fails.



One limitation is that this is only going to work if you have the reagents (like herbs) in your player bags, or player reagent bag. If they are in your bank, reagent bank, or warband bank, the addon is not able to keep auto stacking the reagents. I also found Blizz has some weird logic where they do their own auto-stacking, but it's completely broken, when you mass craft with the bank window open, it tries to stack oddly. It's kind of weird. So, I just wrote this small limitation in to just be restricted to player bags only. Close the bank when using this.



This is a fairly niche use addon, but it is VERY lightweight, and can be enabled and disabled on the fly with a simple checkbox.



LOCATIONS TO OBTAIN IT



Curseforge

Wago - This site supports other addon managers like WowUp

Github - Click the releases on the right to download manually.



PLEASE feel free to reach out to me with any bug reports on github, curseforge, or Wago.

Loaded up 10k cloth to unravel. Selected the first one, hit unravel and watched the glory unfold! Stacked on its own and kept on trucking. Love it! Amazing work.



Operation Bruto



Operation Bruto no tell Wifey



Target: obtain brutosaur through tokens before January 6,2025 when mount goes away.



Professions: herb and mining



Can’t spend $90 without arousing suspicion I need your help people to get a game plan to make this operation successful.



Any ideas or game plans?





From my experience (made about 2.5M-3M from mining/herbing in TWW so far) by far the best place for mining is Hallowfall, which is abundant in Bismuth and Aqirite, not Ironclaw. Profits have gone down a bit over the last few weeks, but I was still making around 50k/hr at the beginning of this week (EU). Do note that I have all max rank blue mining tools (finesse specced). I have around 36% finesse chance and 20% perception chance with rank 2 phial of truesight (as evoker). This usually nets me around 12-13 nullstones/hr and a bunch of ores through finesse (again, maxed out bismuth and aqirite trees, no ironclaw investment). Herbalism is just a bit of extra gold, but I don't really focus on regular herb nodes (they feel like a waste of time and thus money, so I only pick up Irradiated and Sporefused nodes and ignore everything else herbalism related). You should thus focus primarily on mining ALL bismuth and aqirite nodes (IGNORE all EZ-mine nodes and camouflaged ironclaw deposits - waste of time and money). As for overload, I personally use it on Weeping nodes for extra Writhing samples.





Do able if you can



1- spend like 7-10h a week



2- assume that the market will not drop much more than it have already



3- assume that token won't have another rise like we just saw.



Just herb and mining + fishing (only go for the treasure pool and shark/blood pool if you see it) with Phial of truesight and darkmoon water and occasionally open disturbed dirt and treasure chest => Last 2 and a half hours session net me about 77k => So it's about 30k in an hour but i got lucky with fishing shark in that session so i would say it vary from 22 to 30k an hour. (1) *** I did this on my main DK while making group for m+ so you can do better with a druid.****



Token is currently about 250k, you will need 6 token => 1m5 gold (2)



(1),(2) => You gonna need to farm about 50-68h in 9 week to geti it.



But wait assume that you also paid your game time with token in those 9 weeks that will be 2 more token to farm



=> 2m gold in 9 weeks => 66-90h of just mindlessly herb/fish/mining/open chest/dig dirt.



Good luck, gamer!!!



Finding the Profit in Alchemy

