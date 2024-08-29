10 Unique Hunter Pet Models Available in The War Within

woah i love the eels and plaguehart
oh i love the garden snail tooo
Hate that there’s like no new cunning pets with MS for pvp
I hit 80 and immediatly ran over to get Lytfang on saterday. I love lynxs and the old silvermoon models were not my cup of tea.
Remember if the mob is level 80, you can tame it at 78! Exactly what I did with Lytfang :)
Worth noting that Tephratennae is labeled as "Exotic" right now so only BM Hunters can tame her. If they will fix that in the future, who knows.
Worth noting that Tephratennae is weirdly bugged, and flagged as Exotic despite being a Wasp.You can still tame it as MM/Surv, but the taming process bugs out and adds the rare as a pet, while also not despawning the rare. It also places you in a somewhat bugged state where the game thinks you have an active pet out despite the fact that your new bee despawns immediately since it's technically Exotic. (you can't use Call Pet or use Tame Beast again, and because the pet isn't actually out you can't Dismiss it)Easiest way to fix the issue is to drop combat, mount up, take off, and call a different pet in the air. Since your pet state is reset in flight, it'll let you swap just fine at that point. Still, MM/Surv won't be able to use Teph until they fix the Exotic tag on it.
I'm super happy I tamed Lytfang on my first day, now I'm just waiting to get my full Arathi set to go with it (still missing legs and the renown shoulders). Love those armoured lynx models, I wish there were more mounts to get!