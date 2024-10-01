[1 More Hour] (1 More Hour) NA Servers Maintenance Extended Again -- Now Until 12:00 PM PDT

inb4 all the screaming starts :)
"Blizzard has once again extended NA maintenance by another 2 hours"It sounds like even Wowhead is nonplussed.
OH COME ON! After years of farming, I finally got the Time Lost Proto Drake mount with just 2 minutes left before shutdown and I didn't even get the chance to fly it yeeeeet! It always happens when you really want to play
Im not sure how before the initial 2 hours completes they extend it by 2 more. This happens every week but in all fairness the games still in a buggy state.
Well I had planned to run errands today, so this is one of the few times the downtime works out fine!Still embarrassing though. They should just say every downtime is 4-5 hours now from the get-go.
every week now guess this is the new norm better start refunding time now that we quadrupled how long the downtimes are went from 4 hours every month to 16 hours every month and sometimes more
Again? When was the first time?
Thank you for Beta Testing NA.
If they really wanted to not get railed by the players they should be more communicative about what it is exactly they're working on to warrant the quadrupled downtimes.
I certainly don't blame them, there's a lot of stuff that probably needs fixed being the first month or two of launch still, buttttt maybe we start just announcing maintenance from 7pst to 10pst especially at expac launches. I don't think people are upset about WoW being down for a total of 3-4 hours. It's about managing the expectations. If they just defaulted 10pst then theyd have to announce less extensions and get less kickback and even occasional praise when they do go up early. Anyways, deserved maintenance do your thing Blizz.
I for one am SHOCKED...
I'm confused. Echo and Method lost, why are they still extending the NA maintenance?