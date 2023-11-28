1 Hour Server Maintenance Starting at 3 PM PST for NA

Wonder what the cause might be?
Rip people mid key lol
HARAM
In before Tomrus gets his wish and this axe becomes agi for Survival aswell
you guys can blame feral druids for this btw
Oh!
Prime time maintenance, great now my raid is delayed
Wonder why, though I did have a time where I was doing a seed, and I didn't get anything at all.
100% Forgot to add the items for the leggo
AAA game does maintenance and rips key mid run.....microsoft money at its finest.
Unusual restart timing, something must have gone very wrong.
I KNEW that crit way too high. Sorry everyone.
Exact time my Guild's raid is supposed to start. Noice.
Rumor has it theres a bug making Feral Druids do like a billion dps rofl
rip my key