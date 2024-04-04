This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead's Paragon Board Glyph Radius Guide Now Live - Master Your Paragon Journey
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 4 min ago
by
constvnt
For those looking to master their Paragon journey in anticipation of Diablo 4’s Season 4, we’ve put together an in-depth guide that covers the Glyph Radius of every class Paragon board. This guide provides detailed information on the Rare, Magic, and Normal nodes located within each Glyph Radius.
To see the full breakdown of every Paragon class board, their Glyph Radiuses, and nodes, check out our Diablo 4 Paragon Board Glyph Radius Guide.
Whether you’re trying to ensure your strongest Glyph has the most supporting
5 Willpower
nodes within its Glyph Radius, looking to empower the best Magic nodes for your build, or simply trying to improve your Paragon knowledge, this guide explores every aspect of Glyph synergy to help you maximize your damage output, survivability, and utility.
Wowhead’s Paragon Board Glyph Radius Guide
Working on an off-meta build on the PTR? Let us know what you’re excited to play in Diablo 4’s upcoming Season 4 in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Aqium8
on 2024-04-04T15:06:52-05:00
Need a masters in d4 to play max lvl builds.
1
