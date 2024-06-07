Wowhead Now Hiring Diablo 4 Freelance Writers

This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Posted
38 minutes ago
by
CinereousStyx
Wowhead is now recruiting paid freelance writers for our Diablo 4 content creation team. If you love action-adventure role-playing games, are an avid player of Diablo 4, and have experience writing high-quality nonfiction content, we are interested in speaking with you.
This is a rare opportunity to be part of a team that provides ongoing coverage of Diablo 4, especially for Class Build Guides, Game Mechanic Guides, Tips and Tricks, and general topic Guides. As a team member, you can contribute to the Diablo 4 community, share your insights, and help other players improve their gameplay.
This is a paid opportunity at competitive freelance writer rates. You will be paid for any new content you create and updates to existing pages. We seek at least one more talented writer and theorycrafter to expand our team.
While we are particularly interested in people with experience playing the Rogue class, please feel free to apply if you meet our requirements below. However, experience with at least one class is highly valued as it demonstrates your in-depth understanding of the game's mechanics and your ability to provide valuable insights to the community. Please note: only applications submitted with writing samples will be considered.
Writing Opportunities at Wowhead
Our Diablo Content Team provides ongoing coverage of Diablo 4, especially for Class Build Guides, Game Mechanic Guides, Tips and Tricks, and general topic Guides.
As we approach the Vessel of Hatred expansion, we'll continue to cover new topics that interest the community within Diablo 4, such as Leaderboards, Starter Builds, End Game Guides, etc. Guides will continue to include information regarding zones and dungeons, skills, classes, talents, rotations, gear selection, consumables, etc. Guide content must be updated as we see changes and hotfixes, and Diablo 4 will surely continue evolving in future Seasons and the upcoming expansion.
A successful candidate would:
Be 18 years or older
Be legally able to work for a US-based company as a contractor
Be fluent in the English language
Enjoy discussing and theorycrafting Diablo Games
Be familiar with Guide/Technical Writing
Provide theorycrafting and opinions on the latest development notes
Be actively involved with the Diablo online community through forums or streaming
Enjoy explaining the franchise to other players through writing
Be available at least a few hours a week to write and research
How to Apply
Send us an email with the Subject 'Diablo Guide Writer Position' to containing the following information:
We will review applications immediately and will be in touch with strong candidates quickly. Feel free to send any questions about this opportunity to our email .
