This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Wowhead Guides Updated for Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
PopularTopular
With the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4, we wanted to highlight all of the newest updates, best builds, and freshest ways for players to experience endgame content!
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn Overview
Best Classes and Builds for Endgame
Once players begin clearing endgame content such as Nightmare Dungeons, Uber Bosses, and The Pit, they will want to transition to an Endgame Build instead.
S
In Season 4, we've got the new Blight Minions Necromancer and Werewolf Tornado Druid builds entering the S-Tier, while Dust Devil Barbarian, Rapid Fire Rogue, and Frozen Orb Sorcerer make their way to the A-Tier.
Diablo 4 Best Classes and Builds for Endgame - Season 4
Best Leveling Builds in Season 4
Speaking of leveling, we've just updated several of our Tier Lists for Season 4, including our Best Leveling Builds Tier List!
S
Entering the Ranks of the S-Tier Leveling Builds in Season 4 is the Barrage Rogue, while the latest Charge Barbarian and Poison Companion Druid make their introduction into the A-Tier.
Diablo 4 Best Leveling Builds Tier List - Season 4
Gear and Itemization Changes
As gear and itemization have been completely overhauled in "Loot Reborn", we have also updated our Guide to reflect these changes. Our Gear and Itemization Changes Guide contains all of the new Unique items and Legendary Aspects coming in Season 4.
The new Codex of Power changes will alleviate many players' stash and inventory concerns, while also making Legendary Aspects much more accessible. Additionally, the introduction of Greater Affixes, Tempering, and the Masterworking systems will allow players to customize their gear like never before!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Gear and Itemization Changes
Crafting Updates
Along with the newest Tempering and Masterworking systems, there will also be several changes to the Occultist, Alchemist, and Jeweler starting in Season 4. As stated previously, the Codex of Power will now retain all previously salvaged Legendary Aspects. This new Codex of Power menu can be found at the Occultist in any major hub.
Additionally, players will be able to upgrade their Potions and create Elixirs more easily with the removal of individual herbs and the introduction of
Bundled Herbs
. Finally, many Gems have been changed to provide more damage, increased Resistances, and will now grant specific Stats when socketed into an Armor slot.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Crafting Overview
Helltide Updates
Beginning in Season 4, players will be able to take part in Helltide starting at level 1, and in any World Tier. With the primary Seasonal Questline revolving around helping the Iron Wolves fight back against the Helltide, this is expected to be the best leveling content.
In addition to the new Seasonal Questline, there will also be new Helltide events, a new boss - The Blood Maiden, and an option for players to increase Helltide difficulty through the new
Profane Mindcage
consumable.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Helltide Guide
Best Nightmare Dungeons in Season 4
With every new Season comes a new Nightmare Dungeon rotation. However, not all Nightmare Dungeons are built the same. Some will lag behind in terms of monster density or time to complete. These are our top Nightmare Dungeons for fast Paragon Glyph experience gain in Season 4: Loot Reborn.
S
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Best Nightmare Dungeon Tier List - Season 4
Boss Ladder Updates
Finally, there will be several changes to the Diablo 4 Boss Ladder, including the addition of the newest Boss Andariel, and the introduction of Level 200 Tormented Bosses.
Andariel joins the Boss Ladder in Season 4, with the same loot table as her counterpart, Duriel. In addition to this new boss, players will also be able to summon level 200 versions of every boss in the current Boss Ladder! While the materials required to summon these bosses will be increased by 3x, the rewards that each boss Tormented Boss drops will be increased by 5x!
Uber Andariel Boss Guide Tormented Bosses Overview Guide
Which updated content are you most looking forward to in Diablo 4 Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
spugebobby
on 2024-05-14T08:50:42-05:00
That Andariel pic goes so hard
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post