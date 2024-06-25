This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead Diablo 4 Build Planner Now Updated with Season 5 PTR Data
Diablo IV
Posted
28 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Wowhead's Diablo 4 Build Planner is updated with Season 5 PTR data, allowing you to theorycraft builds for
Patch 1.5.0
!
We’ve updated our
Build Planner
with data for Season 5 - this includes updates to skills, Uniques, and Legendary Aspects for every class! These updates will allow players to prepare and plan out builds they’d like to test during the
Season 5 PTR
while it’s live, and it will also remain once the PTR has closed to ensure that players have a canvas on which to paint their build theorycrafting ideas for Diablo 4 Season 5!
Click here
to use our fully interactive Build Planner for each class!
Whether you're looking to take a look at the new facelift Mythic Uniques have gotten, or are playing Legendary Aspect shuffle to work on your build update, we've got you covered. We're constantly working on ways to update our planners to bring the most to players looking to maximize their classes!
Looking for more information on the Season 5 PTR? Check out the links below:
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Patch 1.5.0 D4 Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat Summary Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Known Issues
