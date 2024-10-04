This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead Build Planner Updated for Vessel of Hatred - Spiritborn, Mercenaries, & Runewords
Diablo IV
Posted
38 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Wowhead's Diablo 4 Build Planner is newly updated for Vessel of Hatred, with a clean new UI, Mercenary support, and Runeword support!
We’ve updated our
Build Planner
with data for Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred - this includes updates to skills, new Paragon tweaks, Mercenary trees, and of course, Runewords! These updates will allow players to prepare and plan out builds they’d like to dive into when Vessel of Hatred launches and beyond.
Click here
to use our fully interactive Build Planner for each class!
Whether you want to take a look at the new Mercenaries and both their active and Reinforcement abilities or are looking to experiment with Runeword combinations on different gear slots, we've got you covered.
Keep in mind that while some of the data in the planner is outdated, we'll update the information once Vessel of Hatred is live and we can import the data from Patch 2.0.2.
We're constantly working on ways to update our planners to bring the most to players looking to maximize their classes.
Newly added to the Build Planner is the ability to create paper doll items as well - once players choose their Legendary Aspect, a new menu will allow you to select Masterworking level, affixes, Tempers, Greater Affixes, and more. Create powerful Runewords using this new tool, and explore Nahantu in search of Neyrelle with ease!
