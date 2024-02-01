This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
World Tier 4 Vault of the Loom Disabled Temporarily
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 46 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has temporarily disabled the Vault of the Loom on World Tier 4 to investigate connection issues. While we do not have a current ETA on when the Vault will be once again available for players, we'll keep you updated with the latest and greatest news from Blizzard!
We’ve have temporarily disabled access to the World Tier 4 version of the Vault of the Loom while the team investigates some connection issues players are experiencing.We will update once this is available again for all players.
In the meantime, never miss an update using Wowhead's Blue Post Tracker, which brings you updates in real time from Blizzard's direct messages on the official forums.
Wowhead's Diablo 4 Blue Tracker
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-02-01T17:19:45-06:00
Shambles
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post